BOONE — In what proved to be the final activity for an Indian Hills athletic program until April, the IHCC baseball team secured a split at DMACC on Friday. Nick Marshall tossed a complete-game six-hit shutout on the mound in game one, helping the Falcons earn a 4-0 win over the Bears to open a doubleheader.
DMACC, however, gained a split with a 3-1 win in game two. The Falcons managed just two hits over six innings against Logan Ymker, but loaded the bases and pushed across a run in the top of the seventh before relief pitcher Cole Schumacher got Alejandro Gonzalez to fly out to right field, ending the IHCC rally.
Both Indian Hills and DMACC will join the rest of the schools across the country in a three-week hitaus imposed on Friday by the National Junior College Athletic Association. Concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus led the the announcement by the NJCAA that all spring competition will be suspended until April 3.
Yuichiro Kamata singled to drive in the first of the four runs scored by Indian Hills in game one before coming home on an error in the top of the second, giving the Falcons a 2-0 lead. Billy Rivera followed up a lead-off bunt single by Ren Tachioka with an RBI double that gave IHCC a 3-0 lead in the fifth.
Rivera scored in the seventh on a two-out RBI single by Ricardo Van Grieken, giving Marshall a four-run lead. Marshall recorded his fifth strikeout to end a perfect seventh inning to close out game one.
The next scheduled competition for Indian Hills (4-11) after the three-week suspension would be a four-game weekend regional series at Iowa Western starting on Saturday, April 4, at 1 p.m. The NJCAA has not announced whether seasons will be extended, allowing for cancelled or postponed games over the next three weeks to be made up. Indian Hills had 11 more games scheduled to be played before April 3, including what was supposed to be IHCC's home opener on Tuesday afternoon against Iowa Central.