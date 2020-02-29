NEOSHO, MO — The Indian Hills Falcons could not cool off the red-hot bats of Crowder College on Saturday, dropping a pair of 10-run losses (16-6 and 13-2) in games that IHCC had leads against the Roadrunners.
Pier-Olivier Boucher kicked off a four-run rally for the Falcons in the third inning of game one with a solo home run. Hits by Dave Janssen, Billy Rivera and Ko Nakada cut the Crowder lead to 3-2 before Cooper Huckabone tied the game with an RBI double.
Landrew Wilkerson gave Crowder a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the third with a two-run homer before a bases-loaded double by Rivera put the Falcons back on top 6-5. Crowder regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth with three runs, then put the game away scoring six times in the fifth and twice in the sixth.
Indian Hills scored first in game two, loading the bases with one out in the first inning before Noel Perez brought in Rivera with a sacrifice fly. It was the only run IHCC would score until a double by Huckabone plated Nakada, pulling the Falcons within 4-2 before Crowder clinched the Saturday doubleheader sweep scoring nine time in the bottom of the fifth.
Indian Hills (2-4) will look for a series split on Sunday, playing two more games at Crowder starting at 1 p.m.