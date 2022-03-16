OTTUMWA – Winning at Pat Daugherty Field is nothing new for David Kroger, Jr.
Winning from the opposing dugout, however, is a new experience.
In his first season as head coach at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, Kroger, Jr. avoided falling below .500 picking up his first win in Centerville since he played for the Indian Hills Falcons in 2014 and 2015. Drew Beier carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Sam Boysen came on to record the final four outs of a 4-3 win in the second game of the day between the IHCC Warriors and SCTC Cyclones, salvaging the final game of the three-game series after Indian Hills scored a 3-1 win on Tuesday and an 11-1 win in five innings in Wednesday’s opener.
“It was weird at first, but now that I’m a Cyclone, that’s who I’m rooting for when I’m out there,” Kroger, Jr. said. “It felt amazing to get this win. I felt like we could have had another one yesterday. We had a couple mishaps defensively put us out of contention.
“I feel like we gave them that first one. They obviously swung it a lot better against us in game two (of the series) and kind of took care of business against us, but give a lot credit to our boys for bouncing right back.”
Wednesday’s opening game followed a similar script to Tuesday’s home opener for the Warriors. Indian Hills struck early, this time scoring five times in the opening inning as five IHCC batters reached and crossed home plate with a two-run single by Tucker Ebest putting the Warriors on top.
Just like Tuesday, fifth-ranked (NJCAA DIII) St. Cloud Tech would respond with a lead-off home run. Frank Fernandez would ride the stiff winds blowing out of Daugherty Field for a round-tripper that flew over the fence in left-center field, pulling the Cyclones back within 5-1.
Just like Tuesday, a stalemate would begin to develop after the early offense. St. Cloud Tech stranded eight baserunners over the first four innings, including a bases-loaded threat in the top of the third, while the Warriors would also strand the bases loaded after Cyclone starting pitcher Dylan Haskamp set down six straight IHCC hitters following the five-run first.
The first trip of the series to the bullpen for St. Cloud Tech, however, proved to be ineffective for the visitors as IHCC drew three consecutive walks to open the bottom of the fourth. James Dutton drew a bases-loaded walk with one out, increasing IHCC’s lead to 6-1, before a check swing with two outs by Diego Aragon drifted just out of the reach of Cyclone shortstop Joel Torres Rivera, bringing in two runs to put the Warriors up 8-1.
“I’m still trying to figure out what we need to do to get better,” Indian Hills head baseball coach Matthew Torrez said. “The fans and the parents all enjoy the wins early in the season. I try to take a look at the things we’re doing well and where we can improve so that, if we really start doing all those things well, we’ll really be headed in the right direction.
St. Cloud Tech finally took the lead for the first time in the three-game series in the opening inning of Wednesday’s nightcap. Consecutive hits in the opening inning by Austin Kantola and Fernandez plated the first run for the Cyclones before a wild pitch brought home the second run of the inning.
Brady Linn then played long ball in the second inning, blasting his second home run in three games at Pat Daugherty Field with a two-run blast that doubled St. Cloud Tech’s lead. Beier allowed just three baserunners over the first four innings, taking a no-hitter into the fifth before James Dutton connected on the first home run hit by an IHCC player at home this season, cutting the Cyclone lead to 4-1.
Indian Hills took advantage of a pair of errors in the bottom of the fifth, cutting St. Cloud Tech’s lead to 4-3 on Dutton’s fourth hit of the doubleheader. With runners at the corners and two outs, Adrian Vargas grounded a ball off the mound that hopped right into the glove of Haskamp, who was standing right next to second base leading to an easy inning-ending force out.
“The wins are nice for the boys because it give that extra confidence, but there’s always that coaching side where I need a little bit more,” Torrez said. “I think there are some basics that we need to do a little bit better.”
For Kroger, Jr., the win capped an emotional homecoming of sorts as the St. Cloud Tech head coach returned to the campus he called home for two years. Kroger, Jr. also reunited with his former head coach, Cam Walker, during his return to Centerville.
“We went and got breakfast the first day we got here,” Kroger, Jr. said of reconnecting with Walker. “It was a very special feeling to walk back here on campus. I can’t say enough about the upgrades they’ve made here. It’s unmatched. They finally got the facilities they deserved.”
Indian Hills (7-5) will be back home Thursday afternoon to host a game with Ellsworth that was moved up a day to avoid any potential rain that comes through southern Iowa on Friday. First pitch of IHCC’s fourth home game in three days is set for 2 p.m.