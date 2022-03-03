ARKANSAS CITY, KS — The Indian Hills baseball team opened a new season following the same trend that helped the Warriors extend last season all the way to a JUCO World Series appearance.
The Warriors opened up the 2022 season with a statement win, knocking off sixth-ranked Cowley College 8-7 on the road Thursday afternoon. Jack Payne picked up the win in relief for Indian Hills, which has now picked up wins over four teams ranked in the top 10 dating back to last year's three postseason wins over top-ranked Wabash Valley, third-ranked Crowder and fifth-ranked Iowa Western.
Thursday's opening day pitted a pair of JUCO World Series participants from a year ago. Indian Hills had several impressive individual performances from both sophomore returners and new faces to the program in the comeback road win.
Freshman Daniel Figueroa went 3-3 on the day for Indian Hills. Returning first-team all-region XI selection Ricardo Van Grieken sparked the offense with an early two-run home run as Indian Hills picked up an opening-day win for the second consecutive season.
"I am really happy with how we recovered from a slow start early," stated IHCC head baseball coach Matthew Torrez. "You could tell we were trying to knock off the rust early on the defensive side. It was really exciting for our kids to be outside and on the field seeing the ball fly.
"You could feel the energy from our dugout all day. Kids were really into the game even after the slow start."
The Tigers staked a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but IHCC starting pitcher Douglas Rojas settled down tossing back-to-back scoreless frames for the Warriors. Van Grieken, who ignited the Warriors at last year's JUCO World Series with a home run, tied the ballgame with his fourth-career long ball, a two-run shot in the top of the fourth to tie the game.
Cowley responded with a two-run inning in the bottom half of the frame before Figueroa introduced himself to the collegiate game. The freshman doubled in the top of the fifth to score James Dutton and later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 4-4.
The Warriors broke the game open in the seventh after Payne posted consecutive scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth with three punchouts to maintain the tie. Jackson Romero opened the scoring in the seventh with a three-run home run, scoring both Figueroa and Dutton for a 7-4 lead.
Thomas Emerich added a run-scoring double later in the inning for the Warriors. That run would become even bigger as the Tigers scored twice in the seventh and once in the ninth, but could not push the tying run across home plate against IHCC relief pitcher Sam Hart.
Cowley County was able to take the next two games in the season-opening four-game series between the JUCO World Series qualifiers. After edging IHCC in Friday's opening game, 5-3, Cowley completed the doubleheader sweep by scoring nine runs in the fifth on the way to a 14-4 win over the Warriors.
Indian Hills (1-2) will wrap up the season-opening series tomorrow with a single game starting at 1 p.m.