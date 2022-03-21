CENTERVILLE — It was a weekend full of surprises for two Indian Hills coaches who have achieved career milestones.
One day before Lindsay Diehl received her plaque honoring her 100th career win as IHCC head softball coach, Dr. Brett Monaghan surprised Warrior head baseball coach Matthew Torrez on Saturday with the same hardware in honor of his 300th overall head coaching win. After picking up 222 career wins at Trinidad State, Torrez earned his 82nd career win at Indian Hills over the weekend as the Warriors finished off a five-game homestand with a 9-1 win over Southwestern.
"They did a pretty good job of keeping it a secret before the ceremony," said Torrez after receiving the plaque prior to Saturday afternoon's first pitch against the Spartans. "I thought there were other things they were planning on celebrating prior to the game. All of sudden, I got called out there. It was a nice surprise."
Torrez officially earned his 300th win in IHCC's last win outside the Hawkeyes State when the Warriors closed out a doubleheader sweep against Baton Rouge with a 3-0 win on Mar. 10. With the eight-run win on Saturday over Southwestern, Torrez is now 304-184 in 10 seasons as a head coach including an 84-58 record in four seasons at the helm of the Warriors.
"I wish everybody could be here that have been a part of those things and could enjoy those things with me," Torrez said. "As hard and as intense as I am about that stuff, I really enjoy the kids and the things that they do for every program I've ever been involved with."
The fourth win in five home games and ninth win in 14 games overall this season for the Warriors was one of the more decisive victories so far in the opening week of action at Pat Daugherty Field. Indian Hills led through all nine innings, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first after Jackson Romero walked with one out and moved to third on a double by Gerardo Villarreal, setting the table for a sacrifice fly to right by Tucker Ebest and a clutch two-out RBI single by James Dutton.
"I've been trying to relax at the plate. I've been trying not to be so jumpy," said Dutton after going 3-5 on Saturday with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. "I'm trying to wait for the right pitch to hit. I'm using more of my hips and my hands. I'm trying to avoid lunging at the baseball."
There was no need to lunge for anyone that hit the ball out to right as a breeze allowed the ball to carry, turning routine fly balls into effective deep drives that resulted in a pair of sacrifice flies to the warning track by Sleiter Suriel, both times driving in Ebest for additional runs as the Warriors continued to extend their advantage. Ebest would deliver the final dagger by riding that same breeze on what appeared to be a routine deep fly high into the air into right-center that carried all the way out for a three-run homer in the eighth, giving IHCC an eight-run lead.
"It was a curveball I was a little out in front on, but I just tried to stay with it and get it in the air," said Ebest after going 2-3 with his eighth-inning homer, driving in three runs and scoring three times for the Warriors. "The wind was perfect for a lefty. The whole day, I was just trying getting some pull so I could finally elevate it. I finally got one."
Best became the eighth different Warrior hitter to homer in the first 14 games of the season. Having already reached twice and scored twice in two of the previous three innings, Ebest simply thought he had delivered a key two-out extra base hit that would at least allow Ricardo Van Greiken and Villarreal to dash home.
"I thought I hit a gapper at first. I thought it was going off the wall," Ebest said. "When I rounded first, I kind of kept my eyes up and saw the outfielders watching it go."
Villarreal, Ebest and Dutton provided the Warriors with plenty of pop in the perfect part of the line-up. The 3-4-5 spots combined to produce eight hits, including four extra-base knocks, seven RBIs and scored six of IHCC's nine runs.
"That's a great, powerful part of the line-up right there," Dutton said. "We all do our job. Having a guy like Tucker in front of me, a veteran of the team, he always does his job. I just have to make sure that I do my job to get him in."
Indian Hills (10-5, 1-0 ICCAC) was back on the diamond Monday at Southwestern (4-14, 0-1) as the teams moved up a game originally scheduled for Wednesday to avoid any potential weather that might be moving into the area over the next 48 hours. The Warriors scored a second win over the Spartans, earning a 14-5 decision at Spartan Baseball Field.
Indian Hills will host Marshalltown in a four-game Iowa Community College Athletic Conference series this weekend with Saturday's doubleheader at Pat Daugherty Field scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday's doubleheader between the Warriors and Tigers is scheduled to begin at noon.