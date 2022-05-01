CENTERVILLE — The Indian Hills baseball team thought they had walked off with a win in the final regular-season game at Pat Daugherty Field last Wednesday.
Three days later, it would DMACC, not Indian Hills, that would walk off with what might be the final regular-season game on the home diamond of the Warriors. After moving the first game of a weekend Iowa Community College Athletic Conference series with the Bears down to Centerville due to weather moving through central Iowa throughout Friday into Saturday morning, Indian Hills saw a seven-run lead gradually slip away in what proved to be the first of three thrilling one-run contest between the teams.
Tre Mungin closed out DMACC's first extra-inning win over the Warriors on Saturday, lining a two-out pitch over the head of IHCC second baseman Jackson Romero with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th lifting the Bears to an 11-10 win. Mungin added an extra-inning hit on Sunday, setting up Jake Brill for a game-winning sacrifice fly to left lifting DMACC to a 3-2 win in the second of three games between the teams.
"Our coaches have preached to us all year to work hard and find a way to win late in games," Mungin said. "We're not ready to lose. We'll fight until that last our. We take a lot of pride in doing that."
DMACC came within two outs of completing a series sweep against the Warriors, taking a 4-1 lead into the seventh inning of Sunday's nightcap. Indian Hills, however, found the same late magic that lifted them to a 9-8 walk-off win over Iowa Central on Wednesday, scoring five times in the top of the seventh with a three-run home run by Gerardo Villarreal ultimately lifting the Warriors to a 6-5 win over the Bears.
"The biggest thing right now is, when we get a team down, we have to keep playing," Indian Hills head baseball coach Matthew Torrez said. "We have to worry about what we do and do it better than the other team. If we do that, we win. If they do it better, they win. That's kind of what happened at the end of the games."
The two teams traded runs in the second inning of Sunday's opener. The Warriors took the initial lead after Jackson Romero tripled and scored for the game's first run.
The Bears took the lead with a run in the third before Tucker Ebest homered for the third time in four games with a solo shot in the fifth to tie the game at 2-2. Starting pitcher Jack Nelson kept the Bears off the board before handing the ball of to Sam Hart, who helped the Warriors force extra innings with a scoreless sixth and seventh.
The Warriors, who managed just four hits on the day, failed to capitalize on a leadoff walk in the eighth. It was a similar story to Saturday's contest as Indian Hills could not break the tie in extra innings, stranding Ricardo Van Grieken at third base in the top of the 10th before Romero was thrown out trying to steal second to end the top of the 11th.
"We've got to be better offensively in those spots," Torrez said. "Even though it was cold out, the wind blowing out like it was made it a good night to hit. You have to keep going and we didn't. Give their pitchers credit. They didn't allow us to."
Jacob Norris would be the first of DMACC's relief pitchers to stymie the Warriors on Saturday after Indian Hills struck for six runs on six hits in just over an inning. Despite giving up three runs on three extra-base hits in the fourth inning as well as back-to-back singles to Daniel Figueroa and Van Grieken in the fifth, Norris was able to pitch a season-best six innings out of the bullpen.
"I'm really proud of how of guys competed against a team with good arms and good bats," DMACC head baseball coach Nic Mishler said. "We talk a lot with our guys about how to handle adversity. With college baseball, especially when the wind is blowing out almost 30-miles-an-hour, if you're not in it it's because you've given up."
While Norris was able to settle in over the second half of his relief stint, retiring the final nine Warrior hitters he faced, DMACC began chipping away IHCC's 10-3 lead. Jake Thilges would ultimately finished what he started on Saturday, driving lead-off home runs over the fence with the Bears trailing 6-0 in the second and 10-3 in the sixth before scoring the game-winning run on Mungin's hit in the bottom of the 11th.
"I've been seeing the ball well lately. The coaches get us ready for the games by doing some extra hitting work with us. I just try to do my job as a designated hitter," Thilges said. "Hitting is contagious. When you're able to get a couple of balls down and get a couple runs across, it just seems to get the rest of the boys going."
DMACC (32-18, 18-11 ICCAC) continued to chip away at IHCC's lead. Brodie Kresser hammered a two-run homer of his own in the seventh, cutting the Warrior lead to 10-7. Mungin doubled in DMACC's eighth run in the eighth inning before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Kresser, cutting IHCC's lead to a single run.
Arturo Rodriguez struck out Thilges to prevent DMACC from completely erasing IHCC's lead in the eighth. Jackson Fisher's double to open the ninth, and an infield single by Jack Luster, set up Gage Franck to beat out a potential game-ending double-play ground ball to short allowing the Sergio Lira Ayala to score the tying run, sending the game into extra innings.
"We love adversity. We get faced with it and we don't like to back down from a fight," Thilges said. "We like to punch back."
Rodriguez nearly sent Saturday's game into the 12th inning, getting Franck to swing and miss at a breaking ball with two on and two out in the bottom of the 11th on what would have been strike three. The ball, however, skipped away from IHCC catcher Diego Aragon allowing Franck to reach extending the inning for Mungin who lined a 1-1 curveball into right for the game-winning RBI hit.
"We're tired right now. I can see it in the guys," Torrez said. "We're trying to get their legs back underneath them for the stretch run. At the end of the day, we need to be good in two weeks for the postseason. The boys can either let losses like this define them or they can use it to motivate us."
The Warriors (30-15, 20-9 ICCAC) travel to Iowa Central for a single game on Wednesday. First pitch in Fort Dodge is set for 3 p.m.