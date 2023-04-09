BOONE — The Indian Hills baseball team quickly bounced back after having a season-best six-game winning streak snapped by DMACC in the middle of a four-game Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) series.
After dropping the second game of a doubleheader on Friday to the Bears, 17-6, Indian Hills got back to their winning ways with a pair of wins on Saturday. The Warriors used a pair of strong first-inning performances in each contest to jump ahead of DMACC early on, scoring four runs in the first game on Saturday on the way to an 11-9 win before tagging the Bears for seven runs in the first frame of a 12-7 victory.
Three consecutive run-scoring hits by Raul Torres, Merrick Mathews and Logan Myers put the Warriors ahead 4-0 on Friday at DMACC. Torres added a key sacrifice fly in the seventh, scoring Daniel Figueroa with what proved to be the decisive run as the Bears brought a run home in the bottom of the seventh before IHCC relief pitcher Sam Hart struck out Mitchell Cummings stranding the potential tying run at third base.
The Warriors improved to 19-9 overall and 10-4 in ICCAC play. Indian Hills picked up a road win on Thursday with a 9-6 road victory over Kirkwood Community College.
Indian Hills, who totaled 69 runs over its last four games, continued its offensive barrage with 16 hits on Thursday, the second-most in a single game this year for the Warriors. Six different individuals produced multi-hit games, including three each from Dylan Sayles and Diamonds Cooper.
Freshman Adam Golby picked up the win on the mound, going 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts in the southpaw's fourth start of the year. Golby has now won three consecutive starts while striking out at least eight batters in a game for the third straight outing.
Kirkwood built an early 3-1 lead through two innings with the Warriors' initial run coming on a Miguel Salazar RBI single in the second. Indian Hills eventually tied the ballgame with a pair of runs in the third inning thanks to an RBI single from Daniel Figueroa and a Raul Torres sacrifice fly.
The Warriors responded to a fourth inning Kirkwood run with three runs of their own in each of the next two frames. Merrick Mathews drove in two runs in the fifth followed by an RBI single from Logan Myers. Cooper added an RBI single in the fifth and later scored on a passed ball to push the Warriors' lead to 9-4.
Freshman Andres Beltran took over on the mound for the Warriors in the sixth with a three-run lead and retired eight of the nine batters he faced without allowing a hit. Beltran struck out five to keep the Warrior lead intact. Sophomore Sam Hart allowed just one baserunner in the bottom of the ninth and used back-to-back strikeouts to close out the contest. With the scoreless frame, Hart earned his sixth save of the year.
In his last five appearances spanning 12 1/3 innings, Beltran has not allowed an earned run for the Warriors. The freshman hurler has struck out 17 batters with just four walks issued during the stretch.
Mathews delivered the first big knock of Saturday afternoon's doubleheader with a two-run single in the first inning of game one. Freshman Jesus Rodriguez added a two-run single to right to push the Warrior lead to 4-0.
Vargas connected on his first-career home run in the third, a two-run shot to give Indian Hills a 6-0 advantage. DMACC eventually chipped away at the deficit with two runs in the third and fourth and a single run in the fifth before a three-run sixth gave the Bears its first lead of the game at 8-6.
After three straight scoreless frame, the Warriors returned to the scoring column in the seventh with three runs, highlighted by a two-run home run from freshman Logan Myers to take a 9-8 lead. The Warriors tacked on two more runs in the eight, including a Dylan Sayles run on a passed ball to extend the lead to 11-8.
Rodriguez and Myers both finished with two hits in the opening game. Freshman Sebastain Khan picked up the win with 2 1/3 innings of relief work while freshman Nathan Smithburg added a scoreless frame before Hart closed out the game for his eighth save of the year.
The Warriors took advantage of three walks and three errors while producing three hits, including a two-run double from Miguel Salazar for the early lead in game two. After two runs in the bottom of the first from the Bears, Indian Hills added another run in the second before DMACC answered with two runs in the third and three more in the fourth to pull within one, 8-7.
Indian Hills once again caused havoc on the base paths and took advantage of three more errors over the final three frames to plate four runs. The Warrior bullpen held the Bears scoreless over the last three frames, led by 3 2/3 scoreless innings from freshman Giordany Mendoza and Torres in their first career appearances.
Freshman Lou Levy earned his first-career win while striking out three batters. Ciro Benavides, Parker Bulthuis and Luis Martinez each collected two hits in the win while Rodriguez scored three times for the Warriors. Over his last four games, Rodriguez is batting .500 with five runs scored and five RBIs.
The Warriors return to action for a conference doubleheader at home against Marshalltown Community College on Apr.12 at Pat Daugherty Field.
