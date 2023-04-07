CEDAR RAPIDS — The Indian Hills baseball team extended its current winning streak to six straight on Friday, holding off DMACC in the first game of a four-game series to earn a 5-4 win over the Bears.
Three consecutive run-scoring hits by Raul Torres, Merrick Mathews and Logan Myers put the Warriors ahead 4-0 on Friday at DMACC. Torres added a key sacrifice fly in the seventh, scoring Daniel Figueroa with what proved to be the decisive run as the Bears brought a run home in the bottom of the seventh before IHCC relief pitcher Sam Hart struck out Mitchell Cummings stranding the potential tying run at third base.
The Warriors improved to 17-8 overall and 9-3 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play. Indian Hills picked up its fifth consecutive win on Thursday with a 9-6 road victory over Kirkwood Community College.
Indian Hills, who totaled 69 runs over its last four games, continued its offensive barrage with 16 hits on Thursday, the second-most in a single game this year for the Warriors. Six different individuals produced multi-hit games, including three each from Dylan Sayles and Diamonds Cooper.
Freshman Adam Golby picked up the win on the mound, going 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts in the southpaw's fourth start of the year. Golby has now won three consecutive starts while striking out at least eight batters in a game for the third straight outing.
Kirkwood built an early 3-1 lead through two innings with the Warriors' initial run coming on a Miguel Salazar RBI single in the second. Indian Hills eventually tied the ballgame with a pair of runs in the third inning thanks to an RBI single from Daniel Figueroa and a Raul Torres sacrifice fly.
The Warriors responded to a fourth inning Kirkwood run with three runs of their own in each of the next two frames. Merrick Mathews drove in two runs in the fifth followed by an RBI single from Logan Myers. Cooper added an RBI single in the fifth and later scored on a passed ball to push the Warriors' lead to 9-4.
Freshman Andres Beltran took over on the mound for the Warriors in the sixth with a three-run lead and retired eight of the nine batters he faced without allowing a hit. Beltran struck out five to keep the Warrior lead intact. Sophomore Sam Hart allowed just one baserunner in the bottom of the ninth and used back-to-back strikeouts to close out the contest. With the scoreless frame, Hart earned his sixth save of the year.
In his last five appearances spanning 12 1/3 innings, Beltran has not allowed an earned run for the Warriors. The freshman hurler has struck out 17 batters with just four walks issued during the stretch.
DMACC led Indian Hills 12-3 in the fith inning of Friday's nightcap as the Courier went to press trying to prevent the Warriors from a seventh straight win. The teams conclude the series with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon.
