CENTERVILLE — Greg Campos normally takes care of batters on the mound.
On Wednesday, the Indian Hills pitcher found a unique way to record his first out in relief against Marshalltown
Called in to stymie a threat by Marshalltown in the first game of an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) doubleheader, Campos instead gave up a line-drive double to left on just his second pitch of the game. Kyle Magdic appeared to have gotten the Tigers right back in the game a hit that got all the way to the fence at Pat Daugherty Field with the bases loaded.
Instead, the Tigers managed just one run in the inning. Campos saved one by catching a high throw deflected off the glove of IHCC catcher Logan Myers and diving into home plate to tag out Miguel Padron, who had stumbled around third base trying to score on Magdic's hit.
That one run would prove to be the difference in the first of two regional home wins for the Warriors. Indian Hills held on for an 8-7 win in game one against Marshalltown, clinching the game when Andres Beltran struck out Padron with the bases loaded in the seventh, before completing the sweep with a dominant 22-2 win in game two, scoring six times in both the second and fourth innings to avoid anymore late-inning drama.
"You just have to trust your best guys and dig deep to get those last three outs," Myers said. "You can't stop playing until that final out is recorded. You have to stick to doing the best you possibly can when you need it the most."
The Warriors jumped on top early in both contests on Wednesday. Daniel Figueroa set the tone in the very first game for Indian Hills with a triple to left on the fourth pitch thrown by Marshalltown's opening-game starting pitcher Kenny Thompson before scoring three pitches later on a passed ball, giving IHCC a sudden lead.
"I just want to start a fire for the team and see if we can get a couple runs early," Figueroa said. "When I get on base, it's almost always a good chance at being a run. I can steal second base. I can steal third if I need to. I know the guys behind me are going to go their job. If they do, we're going to score runs."
Three of the next four Warrior batters in game one followed Figeroua on and around the bases. Raul Torres walked, took second on a balk, stole third and scored on a throwing error while Myers walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Salazar after moving to third on a double by Adrian Vargas.
Vargas would come home on a wild pitch with two outs, giving IHCC a 4-0 lead. That lead seemed even more commanding as Adam Golby retired seven straight batters before Marshalltown was able to put a pair of runs on the board in the third as a high pop up off the bat of Ryan Gouldin dropped into shallow left, cutting the Indian Hills down to 4-2.
"We did not play very good baseball in that first game," Myers said. "We didn't have our best stuff. We didn't have very good energy. We came out sloppy. We struggled at the plate, but Marshalltown just kept putting the ball in play in places that we weren't. That's what kept it close."
Golby forced inning-ending groundouts with the tying runs on base in both the third and fourth. Figueroa then ignited another Warrior scoring rally with a double off the glove of Marshalltown third baseman Austin Gurney, extending the inning with five straight walks drawn by Indian Hills bringing in three more runs for the Warriors, opening a 7-2 lead.
"When there's two outs and I'm coming up to hit, I firmly believe we can get something going," Figueroa said. "I know the guys are going to do their best and do it for the team."
Marshalltown (4-23, 1-15 ICCAC) tried to hit their way back into the contest with back-to-back singles to open the fifth by Grant Westermajer and Padron. Campos was called on to relieve Golby after a walk by Gouldin loaded the bases before Magdic lined a pitch into deep right seemingly bringing the tying run to the plate for the Tigers.
Diamonds Cooper's throw from deep right got back to the infield just as Padron slipped rounding third. With runners already at second and third, Padron had no choice to make a dash to the plate. Indian Hills nearly let the Tigers off the hook with a high throw to Myers that the Warrior catcher couldn't corral.
"I was calling for the ball and it gets thrown over my head," Myers said. "I reached up as high as I could and I just couldn't quite catch it."
Myers did deflect it. Right into the glove of Campos.
"I actually messed up. I was supposed to be further back. I was afraid when the ball was thrown it was going over both of our heads," Campos said. "Once I caught it, I saw the guy coming home. We both dove for the plate. I just happened to get him first. It's all something that happened in the moment. I didn't think I'd have to catch it, but once I saw it go off Logan's glove, I reacted, caught it and made a sprint for home."
Campos got the next two outs to keep IHCC up 7-3. Cooper walked and scored on an RBI groundout by Figueroa bringing home what proved to be the decisive run as Marshalltown batted around in the seventh, scoring four runs on four hits before Beltran came on to strike out Padron on three pitches with the bases loaded.
"I still think we're really strong, even when we don't play our best," Myers said. "We needed to come out in the second game with better intensity and better energy at the plate."
Jesus Rodriguez collected four hits in the second game for the Warriors, driving in a career-high seven runs as the Warriors never looked back after jumping out to a 14-0 lead after four innings. Rodriguez came within a double of hitting for the cycle, driving a three-run homer over the fence while scoring four of IHCC's 22 runs in the nightcap.
Dylan Sayles added a career-high four hits in game two, including three doubles while scoring three runs and driving in two more. Myers went 3-4 at the dish with a triple and home run, extending his current hitting streak to eight straight games.
Indian Hills (21-9, 12-4 ICCAC) hits the road this weekend for a three-game series at Northeast Community College in Nebraska. First pitch on Saturday is set for 3 p.m.
