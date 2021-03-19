CRESTON – Dave Janssen racked up three hits, including a two-run double that ignited a five-run rally in the second inning of a 16-6 win for the Indian Hills baseball team on Friday at Southwestern.
Janssen drove in the first two runs for the Warriors and the last two runs of Friday's Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win, delivering a two-run single to left in the seventh to close of a six-run game-clinching frame. C.J. Castillo and Peir-Olivier Boucher both had home runs for IHCC as the Warriors never trailed despite a four-run Southwestern rally in the third that cut the Indian Hills lead to 6-4 and a pair of runs in the sixth that brought the Spartans within 10-6 after six.
Indian Hills improves to 5-0 on the season, returning to the diamond for the first time since a season-opening weekend series sweep at State Fair on Feb. 9. The Falcons will bring their unbeaten record home for their first four games of the 2021 season at Pat Daugherty Field as Indian Hills will host Iowa Lakes in doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.
Action on Saturday in Centerville begins at 1 p.m. Sunday's doubleheader between the Lakers and Warriors begins at noon.