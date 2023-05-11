JUCO baseball: Indian Hills wraps up regular season

BURLINGTON — Matthew Torrez isn't a big believer in the end of a regular season dictating how a team will fair in the postseason.
Ultimately, the head coach of the Indian Hills baseball team believes it all comes down to having the right mindset. Despite ending the regular season with eight straight losses, the Warriors have a chance to right the ship in a big way on their home diamond hosting the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division I baseball tournament at Pat Daugherty Field.
"It's a new season, right? Everyone is 0-0 at this point," Torrez said. "If you hold on to the way we finished the regular season, it'll grow with us, but if you can mentally look at it like you're starting over and starting fresh, we're going to be fine.
"We're talented enough that we can go out there and win some baseball games."
Indian Hills wrapped a 30-19 regular season losing road games at 20th-ranked Iowa Western, NIACC and Southeastern with a three-game series loss to the Blackhawks bringing the regular season to a close. Originally scheduled to be played on Southeastern's home campus, weather forced the series to be moved to Community Field, the home of the Burlington Bees and the site of this weekend's ICCAC Division II tournament.
After a walk-off sacrifice fly in the seventh lifted Southeastern to a 3-2 win on Friday over Indian Hills, the Blackhawks rolled to a pair of victories on Saturday. Mason Behn bounced back after allowing a pair of runs in the opening inning on a two-run homer by Logan Myers, allowing just three more hits to the Warriors over the next six innings while the Blackhawk bats responded with home runs by Cole Yearsley, Jose Sallorin and Sam Skarich that brought in five of Southeastern's six unanswered runs.
Things only got tougher for Indian Hills in the regular-season finale last Saturday. The Blackhawks batted around in the very first inning, putting three runs up on the board, before tacking on runs in each of the next five frames including a four-run rally in the fourth that opened a 10-run lead over the Warriors.
Indian Hills showed signs of life in the top of the six as Thomas Maathuis and Jesus Rodriguez reached and scored on run-scoring hits by Merrick Mathews and Sergio Chavez. In a sign of how things went last week for IHCC, however, a dropped pop up on the infield allowed Southeastern to get one run back in the sixth before former Keota standout Colten Clarahan came on to retire the side in the seventh, striking out Ciro Benavides to close out the regular season for both teams.
"We were mentally smoked. We just couldn't get over that," Torrez said. "We had a tough road at the end (of the regular season). I don't want to make excuses because you ultimately have to play what's on your schedule, but it was tough for us."
Despite the losing streak, Indian Hills has reason to feel like the postseason could be much different with one of the top pitching staffs in the country leading the charge. The Warriors posted the lowest ERA (4.62) in league games this year and feature a dynamic one-two punch at the head of the pitching staff with Jack Nelson (6-3, 2.94 ERA, 73 strikeouts) and Adam Golby (4-2, 5.97 ERA, 38 strikeouts) showing signs of brilliance each pitching one-hit complete-game shutouts at home during the course of the season.
Daniel Figueroa, the program's all-time leader in stolen bases, leads the charge for the Warriors at the top of the batting order having hit .343 with 41 steals and 53 runs scored. As a team, Indian Hills was second only to Iowa Western in team batting average (.313) and steals (110) during the 33 ICCAC regular-season games played.
"The biggest thing for us is that we're going to be coming into the postseason after getting some rest," Torrez said. "We haven't had this many days off between games in quite awhile. That can hopefully be a benefit to us. Hopefully, we'll have our legs and our minds back in the game.
"Our pitching is still what makes us go. I'm excited about that. The biggest thing is we have to score runs if we're going to win this thing. If we can put some runs on the board, we've got enough pitching to win this thing."
