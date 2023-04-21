CENTERVILLE — Five games in four days is a tough stretch for a Major League baseball team.
Head coach Matthew Torrez chalked up the tail end of a busy stretch for the Indian Hills Warriors to the team's third loss in the last 16 games. NIACC held on to the last bit of an early five-run lead, scoring a 7-6 win on Wednesday at Pat Daugherty Field.
"We talk a lot about execution. It's something we pride ourselves on and we just didn't do it," Torrez said. "These kids are really tough, but it just comes down to execution. It seems like we've been on the road forever. Playing five games in four days, we're not used to playing four straight days like this."
Weather ultimately bunched together a string of games for IHCC with four straight on the road over three days as a scheduled weekend series in Nebraska at Northeast Community College was pushed back to Sunday and Monday, bumping right up to a road contest at Ellsworth on Tuesday.
Indian Hills won three of the four games away from home, but the 32 combined innings played and 721 combined miles cover over 72 hours might have taken its toll on the Warriors. NIACC struck for three runs in the second inning on three straight hits capped by a two-run home run by Sam Kwapnioski before run-scoring hits by Colin Evers and Adam Berghult in the third lifted the Trojans to a 5-0 lead.
"You could kind of see it early it had an effect," Torrez said. "We gave what we had to try to fight. We gave what we had to give ourselves a chance.
"It will be big to get our legs back underneath us. When the legs go, the mind goes. We stretched them thin, but they gave us what they had."
The Warriors were a swing away from tying, or even taking the lead, in six of the final seven innings. The bottom of the IHCC batting order got a run on the board in the third inning as Dylan Sayles walked and scored on a double by Miguel Salazar combined with a throwing error from left field.
The Warriors would load the bases without recording an out, instantly bringing the tying run up to the plate. Jaiden Mollett was able to stymie the first threat to the NIACC lead by striking out Raul Torres before forcing Merrick Mathews into an inning-ending double play, keeping the Trojans ahead 5-1.
"We have a pretty deep line-up if we get a day where everybody's hitting," Torrez said. "It seems like there have been days where three or four guys at the bottom are hitting or it's three to four guys at the top. We just need all nine guys to be on at the same time."
Torres, Mathews and Jesus Rodriguez would give IHCC its best chance to completely erase NIACC's five-run lead, stringing three consecutive run-scoring hits together including a RBI triple that eluded Eli Anderson's diving attempt at an inning-ending catch in left off the bat of Torres and a line drive double into the right-center gap by Rodriguez.
Relief pitcher John Lyman stranded Rodriguez at third with the tying run by striking out Adrian Vargas, allowing NIACC to keep the lead heading into the sixth. Fielding errors in both the sixth and seventh allowed the Trojans to bring in single runs that extended the Trojan lead with Berghult scoring for the second time after connecting on his fourth hit of the game, ultimately coming home on IHCC's third error to score what proved to be the decisive run of the game.
"It helps me out a lot when my teammates are getting on early in the game," Berghult said. "When you got guys standing at third base with less than two outs, you don't really need to do much to score those runs. It was good to get off to a good start and keep the pressure on."
Nathan Smithburg gave the Warriors a chance to complete a late comeback, giving Indian Hills over three innings of stellar relief on the mound. The former Fairfield standout worked around three hits and five total baserunners by striking out seven batters before handing the ball off to Sam Hart for the ninth.
"You find a role at the start of the year and you kind of embrace it. That's where I am right now," Smithburg said. "I've definitely developed skills since I came here to Indian Hills. It's definitely helped me mature and be able to embrace a role. That's something I'm thankful for."
Daniel Figueroa added two steals to his program-record total after drawing a lead-off walk in the bottom of the seventh for Indian Hills, scoring on a sacrifice fly to right by Rodriguez. Another ball hit to right would set up an eighth-inning run for the Warriors as Ciro Benavides legged out a triple on a drive down the right field line that NIACC argued should have been a ground-rule double after rolling into the IHCC bullpen, setting up Benavides to score from third with two outs on a wild pitch cutting NIACC's lead to 7-6.
Ultimately, the Trojans (14-23, 10-10 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference) would prevail against the resilient Warriors. Cooper Mollett, NIACC's fifth relief pitcher, came on in the bottom of the ninth to force a pair of groundouts before striking out Rodriguez one inning after Figueroa nearly rode a stiff wind to left for a game-tying two-out home run instead lining out to the warning track to end the bottom of the eighth.
"I trusted our pitchers and our defense," Berghult said. "We know how good Indian Hills is. Fortunately, we had a lead to work with there at the end. That was big win for us to close out. We've been struggling a little bit lately. It feels good to get a nice win like this."
Indian Hills (24-11, 15-6) will be back in action after an extra day off as the Warriors will now begin a two-day, four-game home ICCAC series with Southwestern on Sunday with a doubleheader starting at noon. Sunday will also be Parents' Weekend and Sophomore Day for the Warriors with fans encouraged to come out and enjoy free hotdogs starting at 11 a.m.
The series with the Warriors and Spartans will now conclude on Monday at Daugherty Field. That doubleheader starts at 1 p.m.
