CENTERVILLE – It's hard to believe that 22 months had passed since the last time Indian Hills stepped on to Pat Daugherty Field for a game.
For the first time since the 2019 regional tournament, the Warrior baseball team played on their home diamond in front of their home fans. After edging Iowa Lakes, 2-1, in the opening game of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference weekend series, IHCC dominated the rest of the way winning 10-3, 13-1 and 15-5 over the Lakers improving to 9-0 on the much-anticipated 2021 season.
"It was exciting to be back here. We have great facilities. I think people enjoy coming here because it's so great," Indian Hills head baseball coach Matthew Torrez said. "It was exciting, but there was a feeling of how unbeliveable it was to actually be back out here playing baseball. It was just a little weird. Our kids almost didn't know how to act. We didn't know how to fix the field. We didn't know how to take batting practice at home. I think the kids were a little shell-shocked with how to handle things."
Iowa Lakes (2-12, 0-4 ICCAC) nearly took advantage, taking a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning before Noel Perez brought home Pier-Olivier Boucher with a one-out RBI single, plating the first IHCC run at Daugherty Field in nearly two years. Ren Tachioka then bunted his way on base for the second time in the series opener before eventually coming around to score the tiebreaking run for the Warriors on a sacrifice fly to right by C.J. Castillo.
Wyatt Wendell, IHCC's sophomore ace pitcher, shook off a second-inning rally by the Lakers that produced the first run of the series and a bases-loaded jam with two outs. Wendell struck out 13 batters over six innings, stranding seven runners.
"I kind of struggled early with my control, but I kind of figured it out as the game went on," Wendell said. "I feel like I got stronger as the game went on. Getting out of that second inning without giving up more damage really brought some momentum back on our side. It got us back in the ball game."
Iowa Lakes made one last bid to steal the series opener, putting the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with no outs. Arturo Rodriguez worked around the threat, striking out consecutive batters to perserve IHCC's one-run lead before setting down Caden White on strikes with the bases loaded.
"Our pitching is probably our strong suit," Torrez said. "We can run a few different guys out there. It's good to know that, even the guys that haven't seen a lot of innings on the mound, can be effective at the end of games. Knowing that you can go to a different guy really helps, especially when you play four games in two days."
Indian Hills never trailed in the second game on Saturday, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after two innings with run-scoring extra-base hits by Tachioka and Castillo opening the advantage. Iowa Lakes got as close as 4-2, bringing the tying run to the plate in three straight innings, before Maddux Hoagland responded as the Warrior second-game starting pitcher struck out the potential tying run to end the third, fourth and fifth innings.
"In tough situations, we go back to what we know and what we work on every day," Hoagland said. "Just throw strikes and let your defense work behind you."
Big innings would help IHCC close out the final three games against the Lakers. Playing nine-inning nightcaps in regional series this season allowed the Warriors a chance to put four runs on the board in the eighth inning of the second game on Saturday before a seven-run explosion in the fourth inning of Sunday's opener, highlighted by a grand slam off the bat of Samuel Fortier, put away the third game against Iowa Lakes.
Indian Hills finished the home-opening weekend series on fire at the plate. Fortier had three of IHCC's 16 hits in an eight-inning triumph to close the series on Sunday while Boucher homered, doubled and drove in five runs for the Warriors.
"It was a different feeling than usual," Hoagland said after Saturday's home-opening doubleheader. "Some of us haven't played here in two years. Most of the guys haven't played a game on this diamond at all. It was really fun to get out here and play in front of our home crowd. We had a lot of emotions going into it, but once we got a few innings under our feet, we got after it."
Indian Hills hosts a doubleheader on Wednesday against Southwestern. Action at Daugherty Field gets underway at 1 p.m.
JUCO BASEBALL
SATURDAY
Indian Hills 2, Iowa Lakes 1
ILCC 010 000 0 — 1 5 1
IHCC 000 110 x — 2 7 2
Iowa Lakes battery — Logan Ferguson (L, 0-2) (6IP, 7H, 2R, 2ER, 4K, 2BB, HBP), Dean Bedell catching.
Hits — Ben Bach 1-2, Mohamed Baoui 1-3, Bedell 1-3, Akxel Soto 1-3, Joey Winters 1-4.
RBI — Soto.
Runs — Bach.
Indian Hills battery — Wyatt Wendell (W, 2-0) (6IP, 5H, R, ER, 13K, 3BB) and Arturo Rodriguez (S, 1) (IP, 3K, BB, HBP), Dave Janssen catching.
Hits — Ren Tachioka 2-2, Tucker Ebest 2-3, Pier-Olivier Boucher 1-3, Samuel Fortier 1-3, Noel Perez 1-3.
RBI — C.J. Castillo, Perez.
Runs — Boucher, Tachioka.
Indian Hills 10, Iowa Lakes 3
ILCC 001 100 100 — 3 6 4
IHCC 130 011 04x — 10 8 1
Iowa Lakes battery — Jacob Gilbert (L, 1-2) (4 1/3IP, 4H, 5R, 4ER, 6K, 4BB, 4HBP), Kedrick Edwards (2 2/3IP, 2H, 4R, 2ER, K, 4BB, 2HBP) and Cameron Gallt (IP, 3H, R, BB), Caden White catching.
2B — Bach, Holden Boyce.
Hits — Bach 2-5, Boyce 1-2, Bedell 1-4, Delvis Claudio 1-4, White 1-4.
RBI — Bedell, White.
Runs — Boyce, Joan Benavidez, Andrew Eskens.
Indian Hills battery — Maddux Hoaglund (W, 1-0) (6IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 10K, 4BB), Gavin Hinckley (2IP, 2H, R, ER, K, 2BB) and Gercal Reyes Alvarado (IP, H, 3K, HBP), Janssen catching.
2B — Janssen, Tachioka.
3B — Castillo.
Hits — Tachioka 2-3, Boucher 2-4, Ebest 1-1, Janssen 1-3, Castillo 1-4, Ricardo Van Grieken 1-4.
RBI — Tachioka 2, Castillo, Janssen.
Runs — Perez 2, Ebest, Fortier, Janssen, Justin L'Archeveque, Rodriguez, Tachioka, Van Grieken.
SUNDAY
Indian Hills 13, Iowa Lakes 1
ILCC 000 01 — 1 3 5
IHCC 042 7x — 13 16 2
Iowa Lakes battery — Dayton Robinson (L, 0-2) (3IP, 9H, 6R, 4ER, K, BB) and T.J. Gallenberg (IP, 7H, 7R, BB), Bedell catching.
Hits — Benavidez 1-2, Peter Marquez 1-2, Winters 1-2.
Runs — Winters.
Indian Hills battery — Douglas Rojas (W, 2-0) (5IP, 3H, R, 7K, BB), Janssen catching.
2B — Boucher, Janssen, Perez.
3B — Fortier, Tachioka.
HR — Fortier.
Hits — Janssen 3-3, Tachioka 3-3, Perez 2-3, Boucher 2-4, Castillo 2-4, Fortier 2-4, Rodriguez 1-3, Van Grieken 1-3.
RBI — Fortier 5, Janssen 2, Boucher, Perez, Tachioka, Van Grieken.
Runs — Castillo 2, Fortier 2, Janssen 2, Tachioka 2, Boucher, Noah Butler, Perez, Rodriguez, Van Grieken.
Indian Hills 15, Iowa Lakes 5
ILCC 101 000 40 — 5 12 2
IHCC 021 403 32 — 15 16 0
Iowa Lakes battery — Cory Knight (L, 0-1) (3 2/3IP, 8H, 7R, 7ER, 3K, 2BB, HBP), Jack Hested (1 1/3IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, BB), Jaire Graham (2IP, 4H, 3R, 3ER, K, BB, 2HBP) and Chase Dornfield (2/3IP, H, 2R, 2ER, BB, HBP), White and Alexis Martinez catching.
2B — Bach, Winters.
Hits — Bach 3-4, Bedell 2-3, Winters 2-4, Jacob Hoffman 1-2, Soto 1-2, Boyce 1-4, Claudio 1-4, White 1-4.
RBI — Winters 3, Hoffman, Soto.
Runs — Soto 2, Bach, Baoui, Hoffman.
Indian Hills battery — Andrew Beissner (W, 1-0) (6IP, 8H, R, ER, 7K, BB), Louis Brainville (2/3IP, 4H, 4R, 4ER, BB, HBP) and Dade Hensley (1 1/3IP, 4K), Diego Aragon catching.
2B — Aragon, Boucher, Fortier, Perez, Billy Rivera, Tachioka, Van Grieken.
HR — Boucher, Butler.
Hits — Fortier 3-6, Castillo 2-2, Boucher 2-4, Perez 2-4, Van Grieken 2-4, Tachioka 2-5, Butler 1-4, Rivera 1-4, Aragon 1-5.
RBI — Boucher 5, Perez 3, Butler 2, Aragon, Castillo, Fortier, Ryan Telenko.
Runs — Castillo 3, Fortier 3, Boucher 2, Rivera 2, Tachioka 2, Butler, Perez, Van Grieken.