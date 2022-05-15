CENTERVILLE – The script that the Indian Hills baseball team was writing on Saturday seemed to be a familiar one.
Iowa Western, however, wrote a very different ending. One season after being knocked off by the Warriors in an all-or-nothing Region XI championship game, the Reivers left no doubt that history would not repeat itself on Saturday at Pat Daugherty Field.
Dylan Robertson set the tone in the seventh and final game of the 2022 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference baseball tournament with a two-run home run in the very first inning. It would be the first of two home runs for the Reiver second baseman, guiding 10th-ranked Iowa Western to a stunning 20-1 win over Indian Hills advancing to the NJCAA Midwest District tournament after quickly bouncing back from a 10-7 loss to the Warriors earlier on Saturday setting up the tournament's decisive championship game ultimately denying IHCC a chance to make a return trip to the JUCO World Series after knocking off No. 5 Iowa Western and No. 1 Wabash Valley in last year's postseason run to Colorado.
"With this team, it's just seemed like an uphill battle all year with hitting," Iowa Western head baseball coach Mark Rardin said. "Coming into the tournament, we were hitting about .319 as a team. That's pretty average for junior college baseball. It's been our pitching that has been our pillar this year."
With a championship on the line, however, the bats of Iowa Western came alive producing 27 runs on 28 hits over 16 innings. Indian Hills needed every bit of their 10 runs on 14 hits in Saturday's initial contest to get by the Reivers, rallying from a 2-0 deficit with five runs in the fifth before again coming back in the sixth inning after Iowa Western put four runs on the board to regain a 6-5 lead.
Tucker Ebest had the first big blow for Indian Hills on Saturday, delivering a single back up the middle with the bases loaded in the fifth to snap a 2-2 tie. Roberts responded in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run double to right center before a two-run hit back up the middle by Daniel Contreras put the Reivers back in front.
Indian Hills (37-16) refused to stay down, tying in the game in the sixth on an RBI double by Noah Butler to left that scored Thomas Emerich. Daniel Figueroa put IHCC ahead for good in the sixth game of the tournament, doubling to left to score Butler and Diego Aragon to put the Warriors up 8-6.
James Dutton led IHCC in Saturday's opening game with three hits, including an RBI single in the fourth that tied the score at 2-2. Aragon added two hits, including a double, and scored twice for the Warriors while Ricardo Van Grieken went 2-5 with an RBI groundout in the fourth and the first of IHCC's three runs scored in the fifth.
"It feels good to be back out there with the guys and helping contribute to our success," said Emmerich, who missed time late in the season dealing with an injury. "Having guys back that were part of the big wins from last season helped us find success. We were ready to get out there and play. We weren't really dwelling on what happened earlier in the tournament."
Iowa Western (46-12) didn't spend a lot of time dwelling on the past, either. Tye Wood greeted IHCC starting pitcher Lukas Broske with a single to open the decisive championship game and stole second before Robertson blasted the first of two home runs over the fence in center by the Reivers in the opening inning.
Contreras would add his own solo home run in the first inning, opening a 3-0 lead for the Reivers before Indian Hills even stepped to the plate in the title game. The Warriors drew a pair of walks to bring the tying run the plate and scored on a fielding error that brought IHCC within a hit of tying the game before Jackson Romero took a called third strike with two outs, ending the Warrior threat.
That would be as close as Indian Hills would get to catching the Reivers in the championship game. Broske hit consecutive batters after a fielding error with one out, loading the bases for Trenton Harris who beat out an infield single to drive in one run before a balk on Broske brought in a second run, giving Iowa Western a 5-1 lead.
Nick Hays would be called on to limit the damage for the Warriors. Instead, the damage was just getting started as Robertson sent another pitch to deep center driving in two more runs with a triple before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Alec Patino, opening a seven-run Iowa Western lead.
Robertson would finish the championship game with four hits, finishing a double shy of hitting for the cycle, while driving in seven of Iowa Western's 20 runs in the title game. The Reivers continued to pour it on in the third, scoring four more runs on run-scoring hits by Wood and Robertson along with a wild pitch that brought Harris home, opening a 12-1 lead over the Warriors.
Van Grieken, Ebest, Emerich, Aragon and Romero all collected singles for Indian Hills in the final game of the season. Seven different Warriors were called on to pitch in IHCC's fifth game in three days at the regional tournament.