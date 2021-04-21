COUNCIL BLUFFS — One week after securing their first doubleheader sweep of Iowa Western since 2015, the Indian Hills baseball team needed one more hit to avoid being swept by the eighth-ranked Reivers on Wednesday at Doc Ross Field.
One week after delivering a wild pitch to the plate against Van Grieken, allowing C.J. Castillo to come home with the first of two game-winning runs in last Wednesday's two IHCC wins, Grant Hubka buried the final pitch of the doubleheader rematch with the Warriors right in the glove of Reiver catcher Brady Prewitt. The called third strike on Van Grieken clinched a 4-3 win in game two for Iowa Western as IHCC stranded the bases loaded in the top of the ninth of the nightcap, dropping two to the Reivers one week after taking two thrilling wins over the defending regional champions.
Indian Hills stranding the potential tying run of the second game at third base in three of the final four innings. Noah Manning, who took the loss in last week's opening game at Pat Daugherty Field allowing the Warriors to begin their seventh-inning rally, struck out Samuel Fortier with both the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the top of the eighth.
Jake Leger, who took the second game loss in Centerville one week earlier allowing IHCC to score the winning run in the bottom of the 11th, gave up a two-out single to Noah Butler before walking Tucker Ebest and Noel Perez with two outs on Wednesday in the ninth inning of game two. Hubka came on, working a 2-2 count to Van Grieken before catching the IHCC freshman looking for the final out.
Ernie Day and Caleb Riedel combined to pitch a seven-inning shutout in the opening game for Iowa Western (36-7, 27-3 ICCAC), allowing just four hits to the Warriors in the opener. Fortier doubled in game one for the Warriors and tripled in two runs for the Warriors in the sixth inning of game two, cutting into Iowa Western's 4-1 lead.
Indian Hills (26-9, 21-9 ICCAC) will look to bounce back at home with a four-game weekend series against Northeast. Action in Centerville gets underway on Saturday at 1 p.m.