CENTERVILLE — It can be done.
The Indian Hills Warriors proved that last year, knocking off Iowa Western twice at Doc Ross Field to win the Region XI postseason baseball championship. It was the first of three wins over top-five opponents in postseason play, a run that sent the Warriors back to the JUCO World Series last spring.
This year, the task is the same. If Indian Hills wants to make the trip to Grand Junction, the Warriors will need to beat the 10th-ranked Reivers twice.
This time, IHCC will be able to face the Reivers on their home diamond. They will also have to beat Iowa Western twice in one day after suffering a 4-2 loss to Iowa Western on Friday afternoon in the fourth game of the 2021 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference tournament.
The Warriors bounced back quickly, winning 11-6 in the fifth game of the tournament at Pat Daugherty Field. The Tigers and Southwestern are both headed home while IHCC and Iowa Western remain to decide the regional tournament Saturday with the first of two potential games to decide which team heads to Illinois to compete for the NJCAA Midwest district title.
“I think the guys that are back from last year’s team, they know what it takes to make this happen,” IHCC second baseman Thomas Emerich said. “This was a game (on Friday) that we probably shouldn’t have lost, but I think that gives us a great chance to come out and beat them twice (on Saturday).”
The Warriors were able to strike first on Friday in the first contest with Iowa Western. Ricardo Van Grieken doubled with one out, narrowly avoiding being the victim of a diving catch by the Reiver centerfielder Dayton Johnson, before taking third on a groundout eventually scoring on a two-out wild pitch by Brant Hogue giving IHCC an immediate 1-0 lead.
“Dayvin had that ball for a moment. It falls out and winds up turning into a run,” Iowa Western head baseball coach Mark Rardin said. “I told the guys after that inning those were the type of plays we were going to have to make if we were going to win.”
It would be the plays that Indian Hills didn’t make that would ultimately cost them in the end. Gerardo Villarreal’s two-out throwing error in the bottom of the first allowed the Reivers to play two unearned runs, snapping a 1-1 tie.
Iowa Western (46-11) would not relinquish the lead despite a second-inning double by Emerich that turned into a run thanks to an RBI hit by Daniel Figueroa. The Warriors went 0-5 with the tying run in scoring position, including four strikeouts by Hogue and Braden Berry preserving a one-run Reiver lead.
“Our pitching has been our pillar all year,” Rardin said. “We might have given up 10 hits in the game. The thing is we bowed our necks and made the pitches when we needed to.”
Iowa Western and Indian Hills meet on Saturday at 1 p.m. Should the Warriors win, the two teams will face off in a second game on Saturday with the regional championship on the line for both teams.