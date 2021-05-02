CENTERVILLE — It wasn't a perfect weekend for the Indian Hills baseball team.
Matthew Torrez isn't expecting perfection. The head coach of the Warriors, however, saw his team respond even things didn't go IHCC's way against DMACC.
Indian Hills bounced back from an opening-game loss on Parents Weekend, winning the final three Iowa Community College Athletic Conference games against the Bears. The Warriors clinched the series win on Sunday, overcoming a five-run deficit to earn a 9-7 victory in the fourth and final game.
DMACC (21-33, 17-25 ICCAC) opened the series with a comeback of its own. The Bears scored eight runs in the top of the fifth, erasing a 4-0 deficit on the way to a 12-4 victory.
Kaleb Harrison opened DMACC's biggest inning of the weekend with a solo home run, breaking through against IHCC's sophomore starting pitcher Wyatt Wendall. The Bears pulled within 4-2 with two outs in the fifth before racking up five straight hits, including a two-run triple by Harrison in his second at-bat of the inning that opened a 7-4 lead for DMACC.
The Bears wouldn't trail the rest of the way in Saturday's opening game and nearly led the rest of the day, taking a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning of game two. Indian Hills (33-12, 31-11 ICCAC) would begin its first comeback of the weekend by drawing a pair of walks, becoming a common theme for the series as the Warriors drew 27 base-on-balls in the four games.
Ren Tachioka would score IHCC's first run of Saturday's second game, coming home on an error to cut DMACC's lead to 2-1. Pier-Olivier Boucher's two-out single to center brought home Noel Perez, tying the score at 2-2 heading into the eighth.
C.J. Castillo and Tachioka both drew walks in the eighth, loading the bases with one out. Perez put the Warriors on top for good, drilling a two-run double to right giving IHCC a 4-2 lead.
Perez would also have a tiebreaking hit late in Sunday's nightcap, driving in Castillo on a single to left in the seventh inning giving IHCC a 7-6 lead. The Warriors rallied after giving up five runs in the first inning and allowing three home runs in the first six innings of the series finale, allowing DMACC to take a 6-3 edge into the seventh.
Jake Thilges and Brett Berg both homered in the first inning of Sunday's second game, giving the Bears a 5-0 lead. Thilges singles and scored on Berg's RBI double to left center, Berg's third hit of the weekend finale, cutting IHCC's lead to 9-7 before Garcel Reyes-Alvarado recorded his second save of the weekend forcing Jayden Singleton into an game-ending groundout.
Nick Marshall, one of IHCC's five sophomores to stick around for a third year after having last season called off in March due to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, had the best performance of any starting pitcher during the series. Marshall improved to 6-1 on the season, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out nine batters over seven innings in a 5-1 Warrior win to open Sunday's doubleheader.
Indian Hills wraps up the regular season hosting a regional doubleheader against Iowa Central. Action at Pat Daugherty Field begins Wednesday at 1 p.m.
JUCO BASEBALL
SATURDAY
DMACC 12, Indian Hills 4
DMACC 000 084 0 — 12 14 2
IHCC 013 000 0 — 4 6 0
DMACC battery — Jacob Draeger (3IP, 5H, 4R, 3ER, 3K, 2BB, HBP), Josh Ylonen (IP, 2BB) and Cade Van Ness (W, 1-2) (3IP, H, 5K, 2BB, HBP), Jackson Fisher catching.
2B — Tre Mungin, Sam Nicolino.
3B — Kaleb Harrison, Ben Nippolt.
HR — Harrison.
Hits — Nicolino 3-4, Fisher 2-4, Harrison 2-4, Nippolt 2-4, Cadyn Schwabe 2-4, Kyle Westhoff 1-3, Mungin 1-4, Jake Thilges 1-4.
RBI — Harrison 3, Fisher 2, Nippolt 2, Thilges 2, Nicolino, Schwabe, Westhoff.
Runs — Fisher 2, Harrison 2, Mungin 2, Nippolt 2, Nicolino, Schwabe, Thilges, Westhoff.
IHCC battery — Wyatt Wendell (L, 5-3) (4 2/3IP, 5H, 5R, 5ER, 5K, BB, 2HBP), Dade Hensley (1/3IP, 7H, 6R, 6ER) and Milan Van Der Breggen (2IP, 2H, R, ER, BB, HBP), Dave Janssen catching.
2B — Tucker Ebest, Noel Perez, Arturo Rodriguez.
Hits — Noah Butler 1-1, Ebest 1-2, Pier-Olivier Boucher 1-3, Perez 1-3, Rodriguez 1-3, Janssen 1-4.
RBI — Boucher, Butler, Ebest.
Runs — C.J. Castillo, Ebest, Perez, Rodriguez.
Indian Hills 5, DMACC 2
DMACC 010 010 000 — 2 4 1
IHCC 000 000 23x — 5 8 1
DMACC battery — Anthony Potthoff (5IP, 2H, 2K, 6BB), Skout Lave (1 1/3IP, H, 2R, 2ER, 2K, 2BB), Jacob Norris (L, 0-2) (IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, 2BB) and Greg Ryun (2/3IP, 2H, BB), Jackson Fisher catching.
HR — Kaleb Harrison.
Hits — Harrison 2-3, Sam Nicolino 1-3, Fisher 1-4.
RBI — Harrison.
Runs — Harrison, Kyle Westhoff.
IHCC battery — Maddux Hoaglund (6 1/3IP, 2H, 2R, ER, 8K, BB), Andrew Beissner (IP, 2H, BB), Gavin Hinckley (W, 2-2) (2/3IP, K) and Gercal Reyes-Alvarado (S, 2) (IP, 2K), Dave Janssen catching.
2B — Noel Perez.
Hits — Janssen 3-4, Pier-Olivier Boucher 2-5, Samuel Fortier 1-3, Billy Rivera 1-3, Perez 1-5.
RBI — Boucher 2, Perez 2, Tucker Ebest.
Runs — Ren Tachioka 2, C.J. Castillo, Fortier, Perez.
SUNDAY
Indian Hills 5, DMACC 1
DMACC 000 010 0 — 1 3 2
IHCC 120 101 x — 5 6 0
DMACC battery — Kaleb Krier (L, 5-3) (4IP, 5H, 4R, 2ER, 6K, BB, HBP), Ray Ray Douglas (1 1/3IP, H, R, ER, K, BB, HBP) and Bret Price (2/3IP), Donovan Weaver catching.
2B — Tre Mungin.
Hits — Kaleb Harrison 1-3, Mungin 1-3, Cadyn Schwabe 1-3.
RBI — Mungin.
Runs — Jayden Singleton.
IHCC battery — Nick Marshall (W, 6-1) (7IP, 3H, R, ER, 9K, BB, 2HBP), Dave Janssen catching.
3B — C.J. Castillo.
Hits — Castillo 1-2, Samuel Fortier 1-2, Tucker Ebest 1-3, Janssen 1-3, Noel Perez 1-3, Ren Tachioka 1-3.
RBI — Castillo, Ebest, Fortier.
Runs — Fortier 2, Arturo Rodriguez 2, Castillo.
Indian Hills 9, DMACC 7
DMACC 500 001 001 — 7 11 2
IHCC 000 210 42x — 9 10 2
DMACC battery — Hayden Thomsen (3 2/3IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 3K, 4BB, 4HBP), Cole Kaufman (1 1/3IP, 2H, R, ER, BB, HBP), Kaden Peterson (L, 0-1) (1 1/3IP, 3H, 4R, 2ER, 2BB) and Blake Grevongoed (1 2/3IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, BB), Jackson Fisher catching.
2B — Brett Berg, Fisher.
HR — Berg, Tre Mungin, Jake Thilges.
Hits — Berg 3-5, Thilges 3-5, Fisher 1-3, Mungin 1-3, Cadyn Schwabe 1-4, Jayden Singleton 1-4, Kaleb Harrison 1-5.
RBI — Berg 3, Thilges 3, Mungin.
Runs — Thilges 2, Berg, Fisher, Harrison, Mungin, Ben Nippolt.
IHCC battery — Douglas Rojas (2IP, 5H, 5R, 2ER, 3K, BB), Gavin Hinkley (3IP, 4H, R, ER, 4K, BB, 2HBP), Arturo Rodriguez (W, 2-1) (3 1/3IP, H, R, ER, 2K, BB) and Garcel Reyes-Alvarado (2/3IP, H, K), Alejandro Gonzalez catching.
2B — C.J. Castillo, Samuel Fortier, Gonzalez, Ren Tachioka.
Hits — Castillo 3-4, Fortier 2-4, Noel Perez 1-3, Pier-Olivier Boucher 1-4, Billy Rivera 1-4, Tachioka 1-4, Gonzalez 1-5.
RBI — Castillo 3, Fortier 3, Perez, Tachioka.
Runs — Boucher 2, Rivera 2, Diego Aragon, Noah Butler, Castillo, Fortier, Tachioka.