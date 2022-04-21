COUNCIL BLUFFS — Ricardo Van Grieken collected a career milestone at Indian Hills, picking up his 100th hit in a Warrior baseball uniform with a third-inning double in the opening game of an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference split at seventh-ranked Iowa Western on Thursday.
Indian Hills scored an upset of seventh-ranked Iowa Western, upending the nationally ranked Reivers 7-5 in game one of Thursday's doubleheader. The Reivers took the nightcap 3-1 in a nonconference tilt.
Taking on the Reivers at Doc Ross Field for the second time in eight games, the Warriors were forced to battle from behind in the opening game as Iowa Western plated three runs in the top of the second. Playing as the home team due to schedule changes, the Warriors got on the board in the bottom of the third as Van Grieken doubled to drive in Diego Aragon.
Starting pitcher Lukas Broske held the Reivers scoreless before Dade Hensley took over in the fifth. The Warrior offense woke up the bottom of the sixth with a four-run inning to jump ahead.
Merrick Mathews delivered an RBI single. Noah Butler doubled to drive in two more for a 5-3 lead.
Iowa Western answered right back with two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game, but it was Indian Hills who responded once again. In the bottom half of the seventh, Van Grieken scored on a fielder's choice before Mathews delivered another run-scoring base hit for the Warriors, scoring Tucker Ebest for the game's final run.
Jack Payne took over on the mound for the final 2 1/3 innings, holding the Reiver bats in check allowing just one hit while striking out four batters. Payne improved to 6-1 overall on the year and lowered his season earned run average to 0.38.
"We did a good job fighting back after early deficits," stated IHCC head coach Matthew Torrez. "We executed with runners on at the end and Jack did a good job holding their offense down late."
Van Grieken collected a pair of hits in the opening game, becoming the first IHCC baseball player to record 100 career hits in five years. Gerardo Villarreal recorded his third multi-hit game in the team's last six contests. Mathews, Aragon, and James Dutton each added two hits apiece for the Warrior attack.
The two programs that battled in the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Championship put together display of quality baseball in the nightcap, this time in a pitcher's duel. After two scoreless frames to open the game, Iowa Western plated its first run in the top of the third. The Warriors answered immediately as Arturo Rodriguez, making his first plate appearance of the year, doubled and scored on an error to tie the ballgame.
In his first start of the season, Nick Hays worked 4 1/3 innings to keep the Reiver bats quiet. YeongSu An and Gercal Reyes Alvarado kept the Reivers off the board heading into the sixth. Eventually the Reiver bats broke free and scored two in the top of the seventh to prevent the Warrior sweep.
"We had a couple guys in game two who have had limited innings this year do a good job on the mound, we just couldn't string together the hits we needed," Torrez added.
Indian Hills moved to 25-12 overall and 15-6 in the ICCAC. The Reivers moved to 33-8 overall and 18-3 in league play.
Indian Hills heads to Northeast Community College for a three-game conference series set to beginning on Sunday afternoon.