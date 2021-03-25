CENTERVILLE – Three pitchers combined to shutout the Southwestern Spartans over 14 innings on Wednesday, allowing the Indian Hills baseball team to maintain an unbeaten record through 11 games. The Warriors used timely offense to earn a 4-0 win in game one before putting away an 8-0 lead late in game two.
Nick Marshall added to the impressive start for the Indian Hills pitching staff, coming within one out of tossing a complete-game four-hit shutout. Dade Hensley closed out IHCC's 10th straight win, striking out Will Courtney with runners and first and third base.
The Warriors needed one inning to produce all the offense they would need in game one, scoring four times in the bottom of the fifth. Samuel Fortier snapped the scoreless tie by driving in Diego Aragon with a one-out RBI single to center before Tucker Ebest delivered a clutch three-run home run to right with two outs.
Indian Hills scratched out a three-run lead over the Spartans after six innings in game two, making the most of three hits with Pier-Olivier Boucher's two-out RBI double in the third bringing in the first run. Boucher scored in the seventh on a passed ball after being hit by a pitch as Southwestern paid for several miscues, allowing Ricardo Van Grieken to score on a sacrifice fly by Billy Rivera in the fourth after Grieken went from first to third base on a fielding error before Rivera reached on an error and scored IHCC's third run of the nightcap in the sixth.
Van Grieken drove in IHCC's ninth run of the doubleheader, bringing home Noah Butler on a two-out RBI single to left in the seventh as the Warriors finally put their 11th straight win away with a five-run rally. C.J. Castillo's run-scoring single to left with the bases loaded clinched the run-rule victory.
Gavin Hinckley and Arturo Rodriguez combined for a three-hit shutout on the mound in game two for Indian Hills. Hinckley allowed just two hits over four innings, striking out six Southwestern batters, while Rodriguez pitched three scoreless innings in relief giving up just one hit while striking out four Spartan batters.