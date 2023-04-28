JUCO baseball: Warriors battle for regular-season regional title

CENTERVILLE — The next time the Indian Hills baseball team plays at Pat Daugherty Field, they'll be playing for a postseason regional title.
If the Warriors have it their way, they'll be returning to Centerville this weekend with the regular season regional title in hand. Indian Hills finished off a four-game sweep over Southwestern on Monday with two more dominant wins over the Spartans in the final regular-season home doubleheader of the regular season for the Warriors.
Indian Hills kept on rolling on Wednesday away from home, following up 12-2 and 14-4 home wins over Southwestern with a road doubleheader sweep at Marshalltown. The Warriors won 8-2 in game one at Shawn Williams Field before closing out an 18-5 in a five-inning nightcap over the Tigers, leaving IHCC alone in first place in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) standings.
Indian Hills can take a major step towards earning the top seed in the upcoming regional tournament that will be hosted May 11-13 by the Warriors this weekend taking on Iowa Western in a three-game series leading the Reivers by three games in the regional standings. In the combined battle of Division I and II programs, IHCC currently leads Iowa Central and Southeastern by a single game with three games at Iowa Western, two games at NIACC and a pivotal three-game series at Southeastern next Friday and Saturday set to close out the regular season.
"The biggest thing right now for us is we have to clean up the defensive side of the baseball. That's the one part that makes me nervous every time we come out," Indian Hills head baseball coach Matthew Torrez said. "Is our defense going to show up and is it going to give us a chance to win? There are certain teams right now that we can kind of outhit, but there will come a point in the year where you're not going to be able to do that."
The Warriors overcame five errors on Monday in the final two home games of the regular season, pounding out 16 hits in game one including nine in the first three innings building a commanding 8-0 lead. Back-to-back doubles by Daniel Figueroa and Raul Torres set the tone in the opener as IHCC jumped out to a 3-0 lead after just one inning.
"I think our guys did a really good job throughout the series giving us the big hits when we needed them," Torrez said. "We had guys coming off the bench throughout the games that stepped up and provided us with some big hits."
Indian Hills got 10 of their 16 hits in Monday's opener from the middle of the order. Sergio Chavez, Jesus Rodriguez, Adrian Vargas and Logan Myers combined to go 10-16 against Southwestern driving in seven of IHCC's 12 runs and scoring nine combined runs with three combined doubles by Chavez and Vargas along with a two-run homer by Myers in the third that capped a five-run, five-hit Warrior rally.
The final regular season home game of the season for the Warriors had a bit of a different feel. Sam Hart, IHCC's normal closer, made his first start of his sophomore season allowing one run on two hits over two innings with two walks, two strikeouts and a hit batter.
"It's always a little bit tough to get all your sophomores in when you're talking about your pitchers. It's easy to substitute positional players, but you never know about your arms," Torrez said. "I wasn't sure we'd be in a save situation in that final game, so I wanted to get Sam some work on the mound. I also thought starting him would give him the same energy he gets at the end of the game instead of bringing him in during the middle of the game."
Southwestern (13-24, 5-17 ICCAC) was able to get its only lead of the series in Monday's nightcap on an RBI single by Mike Hudson, scoring Aidan Eklund. Indian Hills responded with patience against a depleted Spartan pitching staff, drawing 13 walks over five innings allowing the Warriors to take full advantage of seven hits to bring in 14 runs.
"We had some new guys that wanted some at-bats and wanted to have success," Torrez said. "We flipped our middle infielders around. I think that gave the guys a little more energy."
Figueroa added two more steals to his IHCC career record total reaching 83 steals in his career entering this weekend's series at Iowa Western. After scoring a run in Monday's opening game, Figueroa drove in four runs at the top of the Warrior batting order to close out a memorable final regular-season home series for the sophomore from Puerto Rico.
"My parents came in, which was really emotional for me," Figueroa said. "The crowd allowed us to play like we're capable. We were able to go out there and do great. The relationships you make with this team are relationships you'll treasure forever. You just play for them and you play for the guy next to you."
