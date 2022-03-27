CENTERVILLE — James Dutton certainly doesn't mind the cold.
"I grew up in Canada," Dutton said on Saturday. "I'm cool with this. I'm used to this stuff. It doesn't affect me at all."
The Toronto native reached base in seven straight trips to the plate on Saturday for the Indian Hills baseball team during an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of Marshalltown. After delivering a pair of extra-base hits in game one, scoring two of IHCC's 10 runs in the opening game of the weekend series with the Tigers, Dutton lofted three consecutive run-scoring hits in game two including RBI doubles over consecutive innings of a 13-3 win in Saturday's nightcap driving pitches that evaded the defense ranging from a bloop two-out RBI single that opened the scoring in the second game to balls that would find the fence while riding stiff winds gusts that continued to have Marshalltown outfielders scrambling.
Dutton, who starts in right field, also found himself tested by the windy conditions. Dutton twice made key catches in IHCC's opening-game 10-0 win on Saturday with runners in scoring position, keeping the Tigers (5-14, 2-4 ICCAC) off the scoreboard before snagging a ball off the bat of Ernesto Moreno, Jr. keeping game two of the series tied at 1-1 in the second inning.
"Some of the balls that were headed to right-center field were really moving a lot," Dutton said. "They were moving like crazy. I just had to stay within myself. It didn't really affect me at all."
That's just the type of attitude Warrior head baseball coach Matthew Torrez wanted for his team over the unseasonably-cold weekend. Stiff, swirling winds caused temperatures to barely top 40 degrees even in the middle of a sunny late March day at Pat Daugherty Field.
Despite those conditions, Indian Hills put up 23 runs on 20 hits Saturday, committing just one error in 13 innings while taking advantage of nine fielding miscues by the Tigers, scoring 11 unearned runs.
"We were prepared for it mentally. I'm Mr. I Don't Like The Cold Weather, but being prepared for it, I didn't really mind it all that much," Torrez said. "We talked before we came out here about this being the last time we're going to talk about the cold. We needed to be as tough as we could to get through the weather. We had to prepare for 32 innings of this."
While the wind died down on Sunday, Indian Hills remained red hot in the 30-degree weather. The Warriors scored eight runs in the second inning of the third game in the series, quickly overcoming their largest deficit against the Tigers on the way to an 11-5 win in Sunday's opener before completing the four-game regional sweep with a 6-0 shutout in the fourth and final game of the weekend.
"I'm really proud of the kids," Torrez said. "They went out, competed in not-so-great weather conditions and did a good job."
Indian Hills (14-5, 4-0 ICCAC) hit the road on Tuesday for a doubleheader at Southeastern. Action gets underway at the Wagner Athletic Complex in West Burlington with first pitch of game one at 2 p.m.