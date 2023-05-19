Indian Hills catcher Luis Martinez gives teammate Sam Hart a hug on Thursday after closing out one of two wins the Warriors needed to advance in the NJCAA Division I Midwest District Tournament at Pat Daugherty Field in Centerville. After the 3-2 win over No. 16 John A. Logan, IHCC fell 8-7 in 10 innings to South Suburban bringing the Warrior baseball season to a close with a final record of 34-21.