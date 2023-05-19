CENTERVILLE — It wasn't over yet on Thursday night.
Still, as the fifth game of the NJCAA Midwest District Tournament headed into a 10th inning, Indian Hills head baseball coach Matthew Torrez knew his team might have let their chance at extending their season slip by in the ninth.
"I told the boys in the dugout before the 10th that was our chance right there," Torrez said. "When you get handed those opportunities, you really need to take advantage of it in a game like this."
Instead, the Warriors stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth with the score tied at 7-7 in a battle for survival against South Suburban. Alberto Lamas got Jesus Rodriguez to swing and miss at a 1-2 pitch with two outs as Indian Hills failed to bring in Daniel Figueroa with what would have been the game-winning run.
Minutes later, facing a 1-2 count with two outs in the top of the 10th, Bradley White didn't miss. The South Suburban lead-off hitter lined an RBI triple into the left-center field gap, bringing home Johnny Lemm with what proved to be the decisive run as the Bulldogs brought an end to IHCC's postseason run and 2023 season, winning 8-7 in a 10-inning postseason thriller Thursday night at Pat Daugherty Field.
"We definitely kept fighting. We did a little bit better job than even I anticipated about wanting to keep our season going," Torrez said. "That's the important part. It's about who wants to stay around. South Suburban just got one more big hit than we did."
White's RBI triple was the last hit in a game filled with big swings of momentum. Figueroa, the all-time leader in stolen bases at Indian Hills, added two more steals in the very first inning against the Bulldogs after being hit by a pitch to open the game setting up a sacrifice fly by Raul Torres giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
"I just wanted to play my role on this team by getting on base and stealing bases," Figueroa said. "That's my game. I'm going to play it every day. I don't want to worry about trying to go for the big swings or go for home runs. That's not my game. I just did my job and it worked out."
South Suburban would get that run back with a big swing as Nicholas Johnstone opened the top of the second with a solo home run to left, tying the score at 1-1. Another big fly would give the Bulldogs the lead as Evan Pearce countered a second-inning sacrifice fly by Miguel Salazar with a two-run home run in the fifth, taking a 3-2 lead over the Warriors.
"At that point, it's either go win or go home," Figueroa said. "We really wanted it."
Nathan Smithburg was able to limit the damage of a South Suburban rally in the sixth spurred on by a pair of hits and a pair of walks, striking out Pearce to strand the bases loaded. Indian Hills then answered back tying the game on a two-run double by Ciro Benavides in the bottom of the seventh before a wild pitch set up Benavides to score on a tiebreaking sacrifice fly by Figueroa, putting IHCC ahead 5-4.
"You want to go out there and you want to win it for the team," Figueroa said. "We really wanted to bring it this year and get back to the JUCO World Series."
South Suburban answered back with clutch hitting in the eighth. Lemm connected on a two-out RBI single to tie the score before the Bulldogs regained the lead on a bases-loaded walk drawn by White and a wild pitch thrown by IHCC closer Sam Hart that brought in Lemm from third base.
"We don't usually throw Sam more than one inning, but he did a good job getting a four-out save earlier in the day," Torrez said of Hart, who closed out a 3-2 win on Thursday morning over No. 16 John A. Logan coming in to the game in the eighth inning with the bases loaded. "We asked a little bit more of him in this game. This is the first time this season it didn't go our way."
Once again, the Warriors had a counterpunch of their own. Rodriguez came off the bench in the bottom of the eighth, driving a single into center representing the tying run with one out before a throwing error set the table for Salazar, who singled into center to bring home Rodriguez with the tying run.
Indian Hills, however, would see the eighth inning come to an end when Luis Martinez struck out looking after Diamonds Cooper was thrown out trying to advance to third on Salazar's RBI hit. Figueroa and Torres each drew one-out walks in the ninth, giving IHCC a chance to walk off with the win, before a one-out fly out to center by Adrian Vargas and a strike out with two outs of Rodriguez ended IHCC's golden chance to extend their season.
"We were pretty young and, for a lot of the season, pretty immature. I think we showed a lot of growth in this postseason," Torrez said. "We just let too many chances slip by."
South Suburban's season would end at 43-21, finishing two wins shy of a trip to the JUCO World Series as third-ranked Wabash Valley advanced by winning the Midwest District Tournament culminating on Friday with a 15-1 win over the Bulldogs. Indian Hills ends the season with a final overall record of 34-21.
"I'm really proud of this team. We had the energy to beat all these teams we faced in this tournament," Figueroa said. "We fought hard to make it happen, but that's baseball. Sometimes, it doesn't go your way."
