CENTERVILLE – Indian Hills picked up two Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) victories at Pat Daugherty Field on Tuesday afternoon. The Warriors defeated Southwestern, 14-0 and 13-1, in the regional doubleheader.
After dropping four of its previous five games, the Warriors got back on track with a pair of offensive outbursts. Eight different Warriors collected a hit between the two games while five Warrior pitchers combined to allow just one earned run on the afternoon.
Jurgen Zwitzer struck out five batters in just two innings of work to earn his second win of the season in the opener. Gerardo Villarreal, Merrick Mathews and Noah Butler all tallied three hits in the game two victory.
With the wins, the Warriors improve to 24-11 overall and 14-6 in the ICCAC. The Warriors also move its home record at Pat Daugherty Field to 16-5 this season.
The two wins capped the season sweep in the four-game series with Southwestern, outscoring the Spartans 50-7 along the way. The Warriors took advantage of four first inning Spartan miscues along with three walks to take a 5-0 lead through the first frame as Zwitzer kept the Spartan bats in check on the mound.
After back-to-back scoreless innings from both sides, the Warriors erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning to put the game out of reach. Villarreal added an RBI single before Diego Aragon drove in two with a double off the left field wall.
Along with Zwitzer's stellar performance, Sam Hart added three quality innings of relief work, striking out five batters while allowing just two hits to preserve the shutout for the Warriors.
Indian Hills jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning as Villarreal added another RBI single. The Warriors expanded their lead to 7-1 after four innings before the offense tacked on four more runs in the fifth.
Butler delivered a run-scoring single while Tucker Ebest produced his fifth home run of the year, a two-run shot. Butler came to bat once again in the sixth and drove in two as Indian Hills recorded the run-rule shortened victory.
Ebest and Butler each tallied three RBI in the win. Greg Campos went five innings and struck out four batters to earn the win. Dade Hensley and Arturo Rodriguez worked two scoreless innings of relief.
Indian Hills will host regional rival Iowa Western in a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon. Action gets underway at 2 p.m.