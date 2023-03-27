FORT DODGE — Timely hitting and effective pitching led the Indian Hills baseball team to a Sunday afternoon sweep of Iowa Central at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex. The Warriors shut out the Tritons 2-0 in the opener before taking the second half of the twinbill 5-4.
Originally scheduled to be played at Pat Daugherty Field in Centerville, the Warriors took both Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) victories over the Tritons to improve to 2-1 in league play and 10-6 overall on the year. The game one win for the Warriors snapped a 16-game Iowa Central winning streak as the Tritons fell to 20-3 on the year.
Sophomore hurlers Jack Nelson and Greg Campos recorded quality starts on the mound for the Warriors to aid in the sweep. Nelson worked six innings of scoreless ball in the opener to earn the win while Campos allowed just two base hits in six innings of work in game two.
Raul Torres, Miguel Salazar and Ciro Benavides each collected multi-hit games on the day for the Warriors.
Neither side saw much offensive production in the early goings of the opener as Nelson allowed just two baserunners through the first four frames. The Warriors, playing as the home team with the location change, finally hit paydirt in the bottom of the sixth inning as Torres delivered an RBI double to score Daniel Figueroa. A heads up play landed Torres on third and the freshman scored three pitches later on an RBI groundout from Merrick Mathews.
Sophomore Sam Hart entered in the top half of the seventh and, aside from an infield error, tossed a perfect frame on the mound to secure the victory. The University of Iowa commit has now recorded five saves in five opportunities on the year, tied for the fourth-most in the nation. In 7 1/3 innings of work this year, Hart boasts a 0.00 earned run average with 14 strikeouts while allowing just one hit.
In the nightcap, the Warriors struck first out of the chute in the bottom of the opening frame as Figueroa scored from third on an RBI bunt from Adrian Vargas. The Tritons responded with a run in the third and another in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead.
Facing its first deficit of the day, the Warriors answered in the bottom of the fifth as Figueroa drove in Salazar for the equalizer. Indian Hills tacked on the go-ahead runs in the seventh on an RBI single from Benavides to bring in Salazar before scoring on a Figueroa double to right. The Warriors extended the lead to 5-2 in the eighth after Cooper Diamonds doubled and scored on an RBI single from Benavides.
Following Campos' dominant six innings, freshman Nathan Smithburg held off the Triton rally in the seventh and eighth frames. Iowa Central managed a pair of runs in the top half of the ninth, but Smithburg closed the door for his third victory of the season.
The two sides returned to action on Monday afternoon for a nine-inning affair to wrap up the series at the Stark Family Stadium as the Courier went to press. Indian Hills heads to Cadet Field in Iowa Falls to face Ellsworth on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
