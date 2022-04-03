CENTERVILLE — Thoughts of the JUCO World Series crossed the mind of Matthew Torrez on Sunday.
Between the four baseballs that sailed over the fence at Pat Daugherty Field and the 24 combined runs on 31 combined hits put up by NIACC and Indian Hills, Torrez felt like he was back at Sam Suplizio Field in Colorado, where the Warriors scored 29 runs and gave up 28 in three games in the NJCAA's national baseball championship tournament. Ultimately, IHCC proved to have more firepower late raining down eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to clinch a 16-8 win over the Trojans in a three-game series opener that concluded shortly before showers totally descended on Pat Daugherty Field.
"This is junior college baseball. You're going to give up some runs," Torrez said on Sunday after guiding IHCC to a season-best 10th straight win. "When you go to the World Series and the ball flies out of that park, you have to find a way to get through it. It you can minimize some innings and give our offense a chance, hopefully at the end of the game we'll get the win."
Indian Hills erased another two-run deficit on Monday in the first game of a rescheduled doubleheader, scoring five times in the first inning on the way to an 11-3 win over the Trojans extending their season-best winning streak to 11 straight games. NIACC snapped that losing streak by salvaging the series finale, winning 3-2 as Jon Koehn got Adrian Vargas to strike out swinging stranding Merrick Mathews at second base with the potential tying run in the ninth.
Thomas Emerich got a big Sunday started by blasting a home run over the fence in left for a lead-off home run in the bottom of the second. Diego Aragon singled and scored as NIACC starting pitcher Jacob Mrosko struggled to recover from the haymaker delivered by Emerich, walking Sleiter Suriel before allowing Aragon to come home on a pair of wild pitches.
After walking Daniel Figueroa, Ricardo Van Grieken delivered a two-run single giving the Warriors a 4-0 lead. Both Mrosko and the Trojans appeared to be on the verge of an early knockout set up by Emerich's opening blast.
"Doing that in my first at-bat was a good way for me to see the ball early," Emerich said. "I didn't feel it at all coming off the bat. That's usually when you know you got all of it."
The day and the game were about to turn for Emerich and the Warriors. With one out in the top of the third, Emerich misplayed a grounder hit by Cody Kelly, resulting in an errant throw that allowed Kelly to reach second. Gunnar Hansen's single led to another fielding error in left, allowing Kelly to score NIACC's first run.
It would not be the last. In fact, the Trojans would score the next five runs of the game with Kelly coming back up to bring home the final three on a go-ahead three-run blast to left center in the fourth, giving NIACC a sudden 6-4 lead.
"I just missed that ground ball and allowed them to get their first two runs," Emerich said. "As the game went along, I think we figured out a way to forget about that and move on to the next play."
In fact, the Warriors (18-6, 8-1 ICCAC) would answer back in the fourth. Aragon led off with a double and scored two batters later on an RBI single by Figueroa, who stole second and drew a throwing error to take third setting up a game-tying sac fly by Van Gieken. Cole Fuecker quickly put NIACC back on top with a lead-off homer in the fifth before an RBI double by Koehn allowed Ben Wagner to score, putting the Trojans up 8-6, before another immediate response by the Warriors tied the game at 8-8 as the first four IHCC batters in the bottom of the fifth reached base with an RBI double by Emerich and a run-scoring single by Adrian Vargas erasing another NIACC lead.
"I think we did a really good job of putting the ball in play," Torrez said. "The last few times out, I felt like we've struck out too many times especially with runners in scoring position. We got the ball in play and, if they fell in, they fell in."
NIACC (13-10, 3-5 ICCAC) was able to escape the fifth inning with the score tied. Aragon was tagged out at home trying to score from third on a grounder by Aragon before a liner with the bases loaded by Figueroa resulted in an inning-ending double play.
The Trojans then threatened to regain the lead in the sixth after a lead-off walk to Ike Mezzenga and a single by Logan Milene put two runners on. Dade Hensley came out of the bullpen to settle things down for the Warriors, striking out the final two Trojan batters of the sixth to keep the score tied.
"That was my role last year. I kind of have that mentality where, deep in the game with runners on in close situations, I know that I'm going to have to come in and do my job," Hensley said. "I have a good defense behind me. That makes it easier to throw strikes."
Ben Rosin also threw strikes in the bottom of the sixth for NIACC. Warrior batters, however, were able to put those strikes in play resulting in seven hits, one Trojan error and two hard-hit outs.
Emerich closed out a big day at the plate, stepping up with the bases loaded and one out with the score still tied at 8-8. Emerich finished the day the way it started, blasting a ball over the fence in left for a tiebreaking grand slam that closed out a two-homer, three-hit, six-RBI day for the pride of Ava, Missouri.
"I knew they were trying to slow down their pitcher on the mound visit before my at-bat," Emerich said. "I just told myself that, if he throws me a fastball, I'm going to hit it hard up the middle. I got on time and hit it really well. I was pretty happy. The emotions were really going at that point."
Nine different Warriors collected at least one of IHCC's 17 hits in the series opener. Figueroa went 3-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored while Van Grieken drove in five runs on two hits in Sunday's win.
Indian Hills hosts Southeastern on Wednesday at 3 p.m.