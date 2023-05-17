CENTERVILLE — The Indian Hills baseball team showed how quickly things could change this past weekend, winning the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Tournament with three straight wins after closing out the regular season with eight straight losses.
South Suburban reminded the Warriors how quickly fortunes can change in the other direction on Wednesday. The Bulldogs rallied from an early two-run deficit, taking the lead for good on a two-run home run in the fourth inning by lead-off hitter Bradley White before scoring five runs on four hits in the fifth to help secure a 10-6 win on the opening day of the NJCAA Midwest District Tournament at Pat Daugherty Field.
Dylan Sayles came within a home run of hitting for the cycle for Indian Hills, driving in a run with a triple to right-center field in the ninth. The Warriors, however, could not overcome four straight run-scoring hits by South Suburban in the fifth including the third of Scott Hansen's four hits and a two-run double by Nicholas Johnstone that put the Bulldogs up 10-4.
Raul Torres added two hits for the Warriors and scored one of IHCC's two runs in the very first inning as an RBI single by Sergio Chavez and a sacrifice fly by Adrian Vargas gave the Warriors an early 2-0 lead. After getting a run back in the bottom of the first on an RBI double by Johnstone, South Suburban (42-19) would take the lead in the third on a pair of sacrifice flies set up by consecutive hit batters by IHCC starting pitcher Adam Golby.
Torres drove in the tying run with an RBI single in the fourth for IHCC before Daniel Figeroua came home to score the go-ahead run for the Warriors on a fielding error. White, however, followed a one-out walk drawn by Evan Pearce with a deep fly ball over the fence for a home run that put the Bulldogs back up 5-4.
Indian Hills (33-20) faces 16th-ranked John A. Logan at noon on Thursday in the first elimination game of the tournament. South Suburban faces third-ranked Wabash Valley, a 5-2 winner in the tournament opener against John A. Logan, at approximately 3 p.m.
