CENTERVILLE – It wasn't that Indian Hills couldn't the baseball on Friday.
In fact, the Warriors ended the day connecting on 14 hits against the Kirkwood Eagles.
It was the 22 at-bats where Indian Hills didn't collect a hit with a runner in scoring position, however, that concerned Warrior head coach Matthew Torrez. Going 4-26 with a chance to bring a runner home from second or third base kept IHCC from sweeping Friday's Iowa Community College Athletic Conference doubleheader at Pat Daugherty Field.
After being shutout on three hits over seven innings by Douglas Rojas, Kirkwood responded with eight runs on nine hits in the second game of the three-game series. Noah Furcht delivered the biggest hit of the nightcap, driving a two-run single into left-center field in the top of the ninth as the Eagles escaped a bases-loaded threat in the bottom of the inning to clinch an 8-7 win to even the series after IHCC's 4-0 win in Friday's opener.
"I know we ended up with 14 hits, but they were not very timely hits," Torrez said. "What really matters is when you are hitting. Very rarely have I coached teams that come up with 14 hits in a game. We usually get eight or nine, but those eight or nine come at the right time to bring in a lot of runs.
"We just haven't been clean lately. I think it's starting to frustrate everybody. They know it and I'm not allowing them to stop knowing."
Indian Hills was coming off a pair of road losses on Wednesday to eighth-ranked Iowa Western, falling 3-2 and 10-0 at Doc Ross Field. The Warrior baseball team fell to 22-10 overall and 12-5 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play with four losses in their last six games.
Jurgen Zwitzer got the start on the mound for the Warriors in the opening battle on Wednesday of the top-two ICCAC teams, retiring six of the first seven batters of the game before the Reivers got on the board with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. The Warrior offense answered back immediately with two runs of their own in the top of the fourth.
Daniel Figueroa manufactured the team's first run with a single and stolen base before scoring on a ground out. James Dutton delivered the second run of the inning with an RBI single to score Tucker Ebest.
Zwitzer sat the Reivers down in order in the fourth, but the Reivers struck once more in the fifth after a pair of singles and a walk led to a 3-2 Iowa Western lead. The Warriors managed just two baserunners over the final three innings to fall in the opener.
"When we don't play good, clean baseball, we get beat," Torrez said. "When we do play well, we usually win baseball games."
Indian Hills managed just three hits in the second game on Wednesday at Iowa Western and continued to struggle connecting solidly at the plate in Friday's opening game with a lead-off single in the third inning by Diego Aragon serving as the only hit the Warriors would secure in the first seven innings against Kirkwood.
Fortunately for IHCC, Friday's opening game was defined more by the command of the pitchers. Rojas responded after giving up a single to Alex Pendergast to open the game by striking out the side in the first while retiring the next 11 batters before Chase Mosley singled with two outs in the fourth.
"You want to go out there each time you pitch, get a 1-2-3 inning and get it over as quickly as possibly," Rojas said. "After that opening single, I just settled down and was able to compete in the strike zone."
That was ultimately the biggest difference in the opening game. Rojas struck out nine batters without walking anyone, allowing just three base runners on the three hits that the Eagles were able to connect on.
Kirkwood, meanwhile, consistently struggled in game one to find the strike zone. Five different Eagle pitchers combined to walk 10 Warriors batters, leading to the first run of the game scoring when Daniel Figueroa drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning.
"My expectations are to go out there, throw strikes and give the team a chance to win," Rojas said. "Things just seemed to go my way."
Even when Kirkwood was able to put the strikes thrown by Rojas in play, the Warrior defense was able to make plays both routine and not-so-routine throughout the opening contest. James Dutton retired three straight batters at one point with catches in right, including a diving catch to end the third robbing Pendergast of a chance to collect his second straight hit.
"That play fired me up. It really did," Rojas said. "I'm always ready to compete out there, but when those guys make those plays out there for me, it really fires me up."
Aragon reached and scored three of IHCC's four runs in game one before drilling his third home run in game two as the Warriors rallied from a five-run deficit, finally taking the lead in the eighth on a two-run single by Gerardo Villarrell. Kirkwood, however, answered back in their final at-bat using a wild pitch on a strike out by closer Dade Hensley to start a one-out rally that was followed by a Chase Mosley double and Furcht's two-run go-ahead single, putting the Eagles back up 8-7.
Indian Hills appeared poised to either tie or win the game in the bottom of the ninth after a lead-off double by Thomas Emerich. Adrian Vargas, however, bunted into a fielder's choice, erasing pinch runner Noah Butler at third, before Kirkwood reliever Bryce Schares finally coaxed Ricardo Van Grieken into a game-ending fielder's choice ground out to short that forced out Figeroua with the bases loaded.
Action between the Eagles (25-12, 9-7 ICCAC) and the Warriors resumes Saturday at 12 p.m. The series finale, part of Parents' Weekend on IHCC's Centerville campus, will be preceded by pregame ceremonies set to honor the sophomore Warrior baseball players.
"We are playing some of the teams that are traditionally better. This is probably a tougher part of the schedule that we're battling through," Torrez said. "At the end of the day, whether we're upset or not with how we're playing, it's about getting a chance to play college baseball and getting a chance to do it while enjoying time with your family. That's what this weekend is all about."