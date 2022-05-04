FORT DODGE — The Indian Hills baseball team picked up an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference victory on the road Wednesday night after defeating Iowa Central Community College 7-5 at Ed Barbour Field.
The Warriors improve to 31-15 overall and 21-9 in league play to remain in sole possession of second place in the ICCAC. The win gave the Warriors the season sweep of Iowa Central after Indian Hills defeated the Tritons in a pair of games at Pat Daugherty Field on last Wednesday
Tucker Ebest posted a three-hit performance for the Warriors, including a pair of doubles to go along with two RBI and a run scored. Ricardo Van Grieken added two hits and Diego Aragon delivered a solo home run.
The Warriors relied on six different pitchers to earn the conference win. Including five arms out of the bullpen who combined to allow just one earned run. Jack Payne recorded the win to move to 7-1 overall on the year.
Indian Hills jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after taking advantage of an error and passed ball. Aragon's fifth home run of the year came on 1-2 pitch to lead off the second, giving the Warriors a 3-0 advantage.
The Tritons battled back with three runs in the third and a run in the fourth to take its first lead of the day. Ebest powered a rally in the fifth with a two-run double to regain the lead for the Warriors before adding two more in the sixth on another Triton error.
Dade Hensley, Arturo Rodriguez and Gavin Hinckley combined to allow just three hits over the final four innings to keep the Tritons scoreless. Hinckley was credited with his third save of the year for the Warriors.
Indian Hills wraps up its regular season with a four-game series at Iowa Lakes Community College this weekend. The Warriors take on the Lakers for a pair of doubleheaders in Estherville.
Game one gets underway Saturday at 1 p.m.