GRAND JUNCTION, COLO — The Indian Hills Warriors were three innings away from moving within two wins of the first national baseball championship in school history.
Less than 24 hours later, the season was over with a sixth-place finish in the JUCO World Series.
In a back-and-forth Memorial Day nightcap, fourth-seeded McLennan rallied three times taking the lead for the final time with three runs in the bottom of the seventh on the way to a wild 13-11 win at Sam Suplizio Field. Indian Hills could not extend their season on Tuesday, falling 12-8 in a rematch with top-seeded Crowder as the Roughriders used an eight-run rally in the sixth to avenge Saturday's opening-round 10-3 loss to the Warriors.
"What an environment," said IHCC head baseball coach Matthew Torrez, who led the Warriors back to the JUCO World Series for the first time since a fourth-place finish in the 2004 tournament. "I'm so proud of our guys. McLennan and Crowder are good clubs. We had great efforts. Sometimes, you are just on wrong end."
The game started off with a fury with Indian Hills (44-16) and McLennan (44-16) combining for five runs. C.J. Castillo singled to left and scored later on an RBI single by Noel Perez, who came home on an RBI double to left center by Pier-Oliver Boucher to give IHCC a quick 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, McLennan used the long ball to answer back. Blake Jackson followed a double to left by Miguel Santos with a tape-measure home run, immediately tying the game at 2-2.
One pitch later, McLennan took the lead for the first time. Garrett Martin drilled the next pitch from Wyatt Wendell over the fence in left center, giving the Highlanders a 3-2 lead.
Indian Hills would regain the lead in the top of the second in a big way. After Tucker Ebest tied it up 3-3, Perez picked up his second hit of the night, a tiebreaking three-run home run shot to right field. Boucher would score later in the inning off a single by Ricardo Van Grieken, giving IHCC a 7-3 lead.
McLennan would not go away, erasing an 8-3 deficit in the bottom of the fourth. Alex Lopez and Jaylen Jackson had home runs during the rally, cutting IHCC's lead to 8-6.
The Highlanders loaded the bases later in the inning, pulling within 8-7 on an RBI double by Mason Greer. McLennan then regained the lead on a clutch two-run single to left by Dominic Tamez, regaining a 9-8 edge less than halfway through the World Series slugfest.
Back came the Warriors, loading the bases for Castillo. The freshman shortstop was able to squeeze a clutch two-run single through the right side, putting IHCC back on top 10-9 in the fifth.
The game briefly settled down following catcher's interference on the Highlanders in the fifth that allowed Ren Tachioka to reach, bringing in IHCC's 11th and final run of the game. After two scoreless innings of relief pitching by Douglas Rojas, McLennan would finally find an answer against the freshman hurler loading the bases to open the seventh bringing Charles Lefebvre out of the bullpen.
Lefebvre nearly shut down the Highlander rally, striking out the first two batters he would face in the pivotal frame. After a wild pitch brought in McLennan's 10th run, Jackson would strike for the second time with a two-run single up the middle putting the Highlanders ahead 12-11.
Indian Hills would put two runners on with no outs in both the eighth and ninth innings, but failed to produce any runs. Jaylen Williams added a two-out double off the top of the fence in deep center in the bottom of the eighth, giving the Highlanders a two-run lead heading into the ninth.
Tachioka and Castillo gave Indian Hills a chance to rally once more in the ninth, opening the final inning with back-to-back hits bringing Ebest up as the potential go-ahead run. The freshman from Texas made a bid to deliver a third straight hit in the frame for the Warriors against the Texas school, driving a liner to center that was caught by Williams, leading to a rally-killing double play as Tachioka was out after taking off from second on what was nearly a run-scoring hit.
Indian Hills had 13 hits in the loss. Perez led IHCC with five runs driven in, going 3-5 at the plate, while Castillo led IHCC with four hits in six at-bats.
Everyone in the starting line-up for McLennan recorded a hit. Three players had multi-hit games for the Highlanders, including Jackson who went 2-5 with four runs driven in.
JUCO BASEBALL
Saturday
Indian Hills 10, Crowder 3
IHCC 510 001 030 — 10 13 0
Crowder 030 000 000 — 3 8 5
Indian Hills battery — Maddux Hoaglund (W, 9-2) (7 1/3IP, 7H, 3R, 3ER, 7K, BB, 2HBP) and Nick Marshall (1 2/3IP, H, 4K), Dave Janssen catching.
2B — Pier-Olivier Boucher, Tucker Ebest, Noel Perez.
HR — Ricardo Van Grieken.
Hits — Ebest 3-4, Boucher 3-5, Samuel Fortier 3-5, Perez 2-5, Janssen 1-4, Van Grieken 1-5.
RBI — Van Grieken 3, Ebest 2, Perez 2, Boucher, Janssen.
Runs — Ebest 3, Boucher 2, Perez 2, C.J. Castillo, Fortier, Van Grieken.
Crowder battery — James Hicks (L, 11-2) (7IP, 11H, 7R, 7ER, 5K, BB, 2HBP), Reece Lang (2H, 3R, 2ER, BB) and Jace Presley (2IP, 2K, 2BB), Jack Stroth catching.
2B — Stroth, Landrey Wilkerson.
HR — Jeffry Mercado.
Hits — Mercado 2-4, Clayton Gray 1-3, Wilkerson 1-3, Frankie Circello 1-4, Stroth 1-4, Logan Chambers 1-5, Josh Patrick 1-5.
RBI — Mercado 3.
Runs — Gavin Glasgow, Mercado, Wilkerson.
Monday
McLennan 13, Indian Hills 11
IHCC 250 130 000 — 11 13 1
MCC 300 600 31x — 13 12 2
Indian Hills battery — Wyatt Wendell (3IP, 6H, 7R, 7ER, 2K, BB, 2HBP), Nick Marshall (IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 2K, BB), Douglas Rojas (2 1/3IP, H, 3R, 2ER, 2K, 2BB) and Charles Lefebvre (L, 2-4) (1 2/3IP, 3H, R, ER, 2K, BB), Dave Janssen catching.
2B — Ricardo Van Grieken.
HR — Noel Perez.
Hits — C.J. Castillo 4-6, Perez 3-5, Tucker Ebest 2-4, Van Grieken 2-4, Ren Tachioka 1-4, Janssen 1-5.
RBI — Perez 4, Castillo 2, Van Grieken 2, Ebest.
Runs — Castillo 2, Ebest 2, Perez 2, Pier-Olivier Boucher, Samuel Fortier, Janssen, Arturo Rodriguez, Tachioka.
McLennan battery — Brady Rose (1 2/3IP, 7H, 7R, 7ER, K, 3BB), Gray Harrison (2 2/3IP, 2H, 4R, 2ER, 3BB, 2HBP), Riggs Threadgill (W, 4-3) (2 2/3IP, 2H, 3K, BB), Richard Brinson (BB), Jack Williams (IP, K, BB) and Landry Wideman (S, 7) (IP, 2H), Dominic Tamez catching.
2B — Mason Greer, Miguel Santos, Jaylen Williams.
HR — Blake Jackson, Marquis Jackson, Alex Lopez, Garrett Martin.
Hits — Williams 2-3, Tamez 2-4, B. Jackson 2-5, Izzy Lopez 1-3, M. Jackson 1-4, A. Lopez 1-4, Martin 1-4, Greer 1-5.
RBI — B. Jackson 4, M. Jackson 2, Tamez 2, Greer, A. Lopez, Martin, Williams.
Runs — A. Lopez 3, Martin 2, Williams 2, Greer, B. Jackson, M. Jackson, I. Lopez, Santos, Tamez.