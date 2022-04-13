COUNCIL BLUFFS — Indian Hills dropped a pair of road contests to eighth-ranked Iowa Western on Wednesday night, falling 3-2 and 10-0 at Doc Ross Field. The Warrior baseball team fell to 21-9 overall and 11-4 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play.
Jurgen Zwitzer got the start on the mound for the Warriors in the opening battle of the top-two ICCAC teams, retiring six of the first seven batters of the game before the Reivers got on the board with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. The Warrior offense answered back immediately with two runs of their own in the top of the fourth.
Daniel Figueroa manufactured the team's first run with a single and stolen base before scoring on a ground out. James Dutton delivered the second run of the inning with an RBI single to score Tucker Ebest.
Zwitzer sat the Reivers down in order in the fourth, but the Reivers struck once more in the fifth after a pair of singles and a walk led to a 3-2 Iowa Western lead. The Warriors managed just two baserunners over the final three innings to fall in the opener.
The Warrior bats fell silent in the nightcap as Indian Hills collected just three singles off the pitching staff that boasts the fifth-best earned run average in the nation. The Reivers jumped on the board with a pair of runs in the second before plating four in the fourth and a pair in both the fifth and sixth innings to walk away with the evening sweep.
Indian Hills is back in action at Pat Daugherty Field in Centerville for a three-game ICCAC series with Kirkwood. The two teams will square off for a doubleheader on Friday followed by a single nine-inning contest on Saturday.
The weekend series will be a part of Parent's Weekend and the celebration of the sophomore class. Action between the Eagles and Warriors begins both Friday and Saturday at 1 p.m.