CENTERVILLE — Total domination.
Jack Nelson set the tone on the mound for the Indian Hills baseball team in Saturday's opening game of a four-game weekend series with Iowa Lakes, allowing just one Laker batter to make any contact over five innings on the mound.
The rest of the Warriors kept the domination going throughout the weekend. Indian Hills outscored Iowa Lakes 69-10 over four games with 44 runs coming on Sunday as the Warriors won four games in 25 combined innings, completing the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference series sweep with 21-2 and 23-4 wins over the Lakers at Pat Daugherty Field after rolling to 11-0 and 14-4 wins on Saturday highlighted by an impressive one-hit shutout pitched by Nelson that featured 14 strikeouts against 16 batters.
"Jack was really good. He's been working really hard at his craft," Indian Hills head baseball coach Matthew Torrez said. "I'm really proud of what he's been doing here lately. He's really been pushing himself to continue to get better. Sometimes, sophomores find schools and get complacent with where they are. Jack is striving to get better every day. It's really impressive what he's doing."
Adam Moser was the only Iowa Lakes batter to make contact in Saturday's opening game, connecting on a one-out single in the first inning for what proved to be the only hit allowed by Nelson before grounding out to second leading off the top of the fourth. That would be the only out that the IHCC defense would have to take care of as Nelson struck out the other eight Laker batters setting down eight straight batters on strikes after Moser's first-inning single before retiring the final five batters faced on strikes preventing Iowa Lakes from putting a batter on base.
"I came out early and spotted the fastball just where I wanted to," Nelson said. "I was able to throw it inside. I threw some good sliders in there. All in all, (IHCC starting catcher) Logan (Myers) and I were on the same page. Things worked out."
Nelson's one-hit shutout came just three days after Adam Golby tossed his own one-hit complete-game shutout for Indian Hills on Wednesday during a 4-0 win over Ellsworth. Combined, 32 of 33 batters faced were retired by the two Warrior hurlers showcasing a dynamic one-two punch for IHCC at the head of their pitching staff.
"Every time I'm on the mound, my mindset is that I'm going to be better than the other guys in the opposite dugout and better than the guys at the plate," Nelson said. "That kind of mindset helps me stay aggressive out there on the mound and helps me continue to pound the strike zone."
Nelson was aided early by a hot start for Indian Hills at the plate as the first five Warrior batters reached and scored in game one. Three straight hits by Daniel Figueroa, Raul Torres and Merrick Mathews not only put the first run of the series on the board, but set the tone for the Warriors with 55 hits collected by IHCC batters over the 25 innings of the four games.
"I always tell the guys that it's a lot easier to pitch when you score runs just like it's easier to score when your pitching and defense is putting up zeroes," Torrez said. "It all goes hand in hand. Those things work together. The confidence grows on both sides. When you take the stress off a pitcher to not have to pitch shutouts because you know your team will get runs for you, those shutouts just seem to happen on their own. When both sides of the ball are working, it sure becomes a lot easier."
Nelson complete-game shutout was secured when Indian Hills ended the first game in the series in a unique way. Stepping up with the bases loaded in the fifth leading 7-0, needing to drive in at least three runs to secure the 10-run mercy rule, Ciro Benavides drove a ball over the head of Iowa Lakes centerfielder Juan Martinez who never recovered after jumping to try and secure the catch.
Benavides clinched the win by unloading the bases on the hit, but was able to come all the way around to score himself with the play still ongoing. The result was an inside-the-park grand slam for the Warrior freshman.
"I just tried to hit a line drive. I was looking for a fast ball to hit," Benavides said. "I thought (Martinez) was going to catch it. I just kept running and I looked over at coach. I didn't think he'd send me home, but he did."
Benavides would finish Saturday driving in six runs for Indian Hills in the doubleheader, bringing in IHCC's third run of the second game after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The Warriors produced another game-breaking rally during the fourth inning of Saturday's nightcap, scoring seven times on six hits including back-to-back two-run doubles by Torres and Mathews opening a 7-0 lead while bringing the night to an end early for Laker starting pitcher Hunter Neeley.
"We really push around here that we need to find a way to get on base any way we can," Torrez said. "Our big saying is to move the ball forward. If we can do that, we can minimize our strikeouts. We can run pretty well, so if you don't field it cleanly against us, we're probably going to be safe. It's a big point of emphasis to find our way on base."
Benavides and Figueroa each collected three hits in Sunday's opening game while Miguel Salazar and Diamonds Cooper picked up a pair of hits as IHCC put 21 runs in the board in just seven innings. Cooper and Myers each collected home runs to help aid Jason Schaaf, who pitched four shutout innings allowing just two hits while striking out three batters improving to 3-0 for the Warriors on the mound.
Jesus Rodriguez went 3-5 at the plate for Indian Hills in the series finale on Sunday, driving in three runs while scoring twice. Salazar and Parker Bulthuis each homered for IHCC, who saved their most explosive effort at the plate for the final game against the Lakers (1-18, 0-9 ICCAC) putting 23 runs in five innings.
Indian Hills (15-8, 8-3 ICCAC) heads to Cedar Rapids on Wednesday for a doubleheader against Kirkwood. Game one begins at 1 p.m.
