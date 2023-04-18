NORFOLK, NE — The Indian Hills baseball team rallied in the final inning on Monday to earn a 3-2 win over Northeast, scoring twice in their final at-bat to take the rubber match in the three-game series.
Trailing 2-1 entering the top of the ninth, Daniel Figueroa sparked the Warrior offense with a leadoff single. Raul Torres lined a pitch to right, leading to a misplayed ball that allowed Figueroa to score from first tying the game at 2-2.
Torres advanced to third on the error that allowed Figueroa to score. Andrew Srebroski delivered a sacrifice fly to center for the go-ahead run, giving IHCC the lead for good.
Sophomore Sam Hart took the mound in the bottom of the ninth and struck out all three batters he faced to close out the game for the Warriors. Indian Hills improved to 23-10 on the year and 14-5 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC), just half-a-game out of first place with six wins in the last seven games.
Figueroa, who ignited the offense in the ninth, scored his 100th career run as a member of the Warrior program just one day after collecting his 100th career hit. Figueroa becomes just the third Indian Hills player in the last 10 years to reach the 100-hit, 100-run milestones, joining Ryan Humeniuk (2017-18) and Luis Gimenez (2016-17). Figueroa finished the game with two hits for his 12th multi-hit game of the year.
Hart's flawless ninth inning gave the sophomore his ninth save on the year, the third most in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) this year. Hart owns a 1.88 earned run average on the year to go along with a 15.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
Torres finished the game with a pair of hits and two stolen bases while freshman Ciro Benavides went 2-4 at the plate to aid in the Warriors' 10-hit attack. Freshman Carlos Valenzuela earned the win on the hill after pitching two scoreless frames of relief.
Sophomore Greg Campos got the start for Indian Hills on Monday, going six innings while allowing just two earned runs and striking out four batters.
Jack Nelson surpassed his own career milestone on the mound for Indian Hills on Saturday, surpassing 100 career strikeouts as part of a 12-strikeout performance in the opening game of the three-game series. iThe Warriors took game one over Northeast, 13-3, before falling in the nightcap 8-7.
Nelson's gem in the opener was backed by a strong offensive production, highlighted by Figueroa's presence at the top of the order. Figueroa scored the game's first run after connecting on a leadoff single, his milestone base hit, followed by two stolen bases and an RBI base hit from Logan Myers. The Warriors poured it on with four runs in the second, including a RBI single from Figueroa and a run-scoring single from Merrick Mathews.
Indian Hills pushed the lead to 9-0 through four as Nelson was on cruise control on the mound. Northeast got on the board with three runs in the fifth, two earned, but the southpaw struck out three over the final two frames to move to 5-2 on the year.
Nelson currently leads the ICCAC in wins (5), innings pitched (37), strikeouts (55), strikeouts per nine innings (13.38) and earned run average among qualified pitchers (3.16). With the 12 punchouts, Nelson now sits at 103 career strikeouts. The sophomore has now tossed two complete game victories in his last four outings, a span that includes 41 strikeouts in 23 innings of work.
Figueroa finished the opener 4-5 at the plate with four runs scored, two RBI, and three stolen bases. Torres added three hits while Mathews added a pair as the top three hitters in the lineup went 9-13 with seven runs scored and six RBI.
Diamonds Cooper and Benavides each added two hits in the win. The Warriors struck first in game two as Cooper scored on a triple from Torres in the top half of the third, but the Hawks answered right back with a three-spot in the bottom half. Cooper proved to be the answer in the next frame with a three-run home run to center, his second longball of the year for 4-3 lead.
Northeast jumped back on top in the bottom of the fourth with two runs. The two sides traded runs in the sixth as Adrian Vargas tripled and later scored. A two-run home from Mathews in the seventh scored Figueroa for a 7-6 advantage, but the Hawks answered with a run in each of the next two frames. The Warriors failed to convert over the final two innings and fell short in the nightcap.
With an additional hit in the nightcap, Figueroa is now batting a team-high .384 on the year, the fourth-best mark in the ICCAC. The sophomore's lifetime .365 batting average is currently the third-best mark in school history dating back to the 1994 season. With five runs scored on the day, Figueroa is also just one run shy of 100 for his career at Indian Hills.
Vargas, Cooper, and Miguel Salazar each tallied two hits in the loss for the Warriors.
With 12 more strikeouts from the pitching staff in game two, the Warriors upped their strikeouts-per-nine innings rate to 10.67 on the year, tops in the ICCAC and the 23rd-best mark in the nation.
