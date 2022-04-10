CENTERVILLE — It seemed like perfect timing on Sunday.
Tucker Ebest, one of the best power hitters in the Indian Hills line-up, stood out the plate in the seventh inning of a rubber game with feisty Ellsworth at Pat Daugherty Field. Leading 9-7, the gusting winds that had swirled all day at Pat Daugherty Field suddenly blew out to the fences almost inviting the Texas native to take a swing a drive a pitch in the air over the fence for a game-clinching home run.
Instead, Ebest hit what appeared to be an inning-ending groundout to second. Instead, the routine grounder turned into the sixth error of the game by the Panthers, extending the inning for Jackson Romero who gladly accepted the invitation of Mother Nature, delivered a two-run blast over the fence in left to help clinch an 11-7 comeback win for the Warriors giving IHCC two wins in three games over the weekend in the regional regular-season series.
"It was good timing," Romero said with a smile after coming off the bench to deliver two hits, two RBIs and a run for the Warriors in the final four innings. "It worked out the way it needed to work out. It felt good off the bat, but you definitely can't complain about the wind. It certainly helps."
Sunday's nine-inning contest was by far the most dramatic of the three games played between IHCC and Ellsworth. Indian Hills split Saturday afternoon's Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) doubleheader with the Panthers, taking game one 12-0 in five innings before falling, 13-0, in game two.
The Warriors moved to 21-7 overall and 11-2 in ICCAC play with the series win against the Panthers. While it wasn't a perfect weekend, Indian Hills stuck to the motto written on the scorecard by head coach Matthew Torrez in the team's dugout to 'play hard, not perfect.'
"At the end of the day, we're trying to prepare for the end of the year," Torrez said. "We've been making some little mistakes and some errors that, at this level, shouldn't be made. There are plays we still need to make. We had a pop up on the infield in the final game that we needed to catch and didn't. That helped Ellsworth get a rally started against us. Those are the things we need to clean up by the end of the season so that, when you're playing quality teams, you aren't getting beat by those mistakes."
Ellsworth followed that gifted single that dropped in fair territory on the infield in the fifth with sharp hits inside the corner bases that helped give the Panthers a 5-4 lead. Jose Valentine added an RBI double in the sixth, his third hit of Sunday's series finale, as the Panthers opened a three-run lead midway through the sixth inning.
"I think the guys are trying to be a little too perfect at times," Torrez said. "The message to the guys. Let's just play hard and not worry about playing perfect."
Ultimately, the imperfections of the Panther defense allowed Indian Hills to rally late for the series-clinching win. Daniel Figueroa reached on the fourth error of Sunday's game by the Panthers to open the bottom of the sixth before coming home on the third of four straight fly outs to center by Gerardo Villarreal with the last two bringing in runners from third base.
Ricardo Van Grieken went 5-5 on Saturday with five RBIs, including a grand slam in game one of the series. Van Grieken's sixth hit of the series would be just as big as the two-run double with the bases loaded in the seventh tied Sunday's game at 7-7, the sixth and seventh runs of the series driven in by Van Grieken.
Once again, Ellsworth would only hinder themselves with defensive miscues after Villarreal's second straight sac fly brought Sleiter Suriel home with the tiebreaking run. Van Grieken scored on the grounder to second hit by Ebest that should have ended the inning, doubling IHCC's one-run lead, before Romero delivered his game-clinching two-run blast giving Gavin Hinckley a four-run cushion to work with over the final two innings.
"It's just a matter of sticking with it and taking it one inning at a time," Romero said. "Our pitchers did well throwing up zeroes when we needed it. Any way you can get on base, whether it's a hit or getting hit by a pitch, it all helps put pressure on the defense."
Hinckley finished the series the way that Douglas Rojas started it by pitching three consecutive scoreless innings retiring nine of the final 10 Panthers on Sunday. Rojas earned the win on the mound for Indian Hills in the series opener after tossing all five innings without allowing a run.
The Warriors used a pair of explosive innings in game one to pick up the win over the Panthers, plating six runs in the second and fourth innings. With a 2-0 lead and the bases loaded in the second inning of game one, Van Grieken drove a pitch over the center field wall to extend the lead to 6-0.
With Rojas in command on the mound, the Warriors tacked on six more in the fourth to pull away. Noah Butler delivered a run-scoring single before Van Grieken added another run-scoring hit before Thomas Emerich and former Centerville standout Merrick Mathews each added RBI base hits in the frame for the Warriors.
Rojas, making his first start in nearly a month, held the Panthers to just three hits to improve to 2-0 on the year. Rojas struck out a career-high 10 batters while issuing just two walks.
Indian Hills fell behind early in game two as Ellsworth took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Ellsworth continued to build its lead while keeping the Warrior bats at bay.
Indian Hills left nine runners on base in the nightcap defeat. The Warriors connected on six hits in game two, with three of them coming from the bat of Van Grieken.
The COVID-sophomore has now hit safely in nine consecutive games. Van Grieken has reached base in 16 straight contests after reaching three times in five trips to the plate on Sunday, delivering a two-run double during the decisive inning of the series.