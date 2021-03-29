MARSHALLTOWN – Indian Hills kept its record unblemished on the season with a sweep of a pair of games over Marshalltown at Shawn Williams Field on Sunday afternoon. The Warriors followed an 11-1 win in five innings on Sunday with an 11-2 win in game two.
The Warriors outslugged the Tigers twice on a windy Monday, improving to 15-0 overall this season and 10-0 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play with a 13-9 win in the third game of the series and a 26-7 win in game two. Indian Hills clubbed 11 doubles and 14 extra-base hits in the series finale, including two doubles and triple from Noah Butler and four hits from Ricardo Van Grieken.
Pier-Olivier Boucher pounded a pair of home runs for IHCC on Monday, driving in three runs in game one including an RBI triple that helped the Warriors pull away after the Tigers tied the third game of the series at 6-6 after three innings. Boucher and C.J. Castillo homered for the Warriors in the series finale as IHCC rallied from an early 4-1 deficit, scoring seven times in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.
"We just keep getting quality starts from our pitching staff," Indian Hills head baseball coach Matthew Torrez said. "When that happens, our hitters are able to relax a little."
Wyatt Wendell run his record to 3-0 in his third outing on the pitching mound, starting Sunday's first game. The Warrior right hander went the distance on the hill tossing a five hitter with just one walk while fanning six.
The Tigers strung together three hits in the fourth to plate their only run.
Indian Hills struck first with three runs in the top of the third in support of Wendell. Billy Rivera and Sam Fortier both tripled around a Ren Tachioka walk to put the Warriors up 2-0. C.J. Castillo's sacrifice fly scored Fortier to put IHCC up 3-0.
Ricardo Van Grieken drove in IHCC's fourth run in the fourth frame with a single to score Tucker Ebest who had doubled. Rivera's run-scoring single pushed Van Grieken across, putting the Warriors up 5-0.
"It seems like we get someone different every day that gives us a good game offensively," Torrez added. "If one guy is not having a good day, someone else steps up and gets it done at the plate. When that happens, our chances of being successful are high, and we've seen a lot of it early in the season here."
Marshalltown cut into the lead with their only run in the fourth. Indian Hills responded by scoring six times in the fifth inning, including a two-run triple by Van Grieken to open a 10-run lead.
"We've been doing an outstanding job of maximizing our innings," Torrez explained. "When we have runners in scoring position, we get timely hits to cash in."
Rivera went 3-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Fortier, Ebest and Van Grieken all had a pair of hits. Van Grieken drove in three and Fortier plated two.
The outstanding run of IHCC's starting pitching rotation in Sunday's second game. Maddux Hoaglund notch his second win of the season, polishing off a seven-inning complete-game four-hitter on just 80 pitches with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Marshalltown was able to match an opening-inning run in game two with a run in the bottom of the first. Indian Hills responded with two runs in the third inning, one more in the fourth and two more runs in the fifth to open a 6-1 lead over the Tigers.
"Maddux has really settled in to his role as a starter, and is giving us quality starts," Torrez said. "He's done a little of everything for us. He's started as a catcher, moved to the outfield and is now a starting pitcher. He's really just learning how to be pitcher, and is getting better every time out."
IHCC followed up its 11-hit attack in the opener with ten more in game two on Sunday. Pier-Olivier Boucher, Dave Janssen and Tachioka all had a pair of hits for the Warriors in the nightcap.
Rivera and Tachioka both had a double for IHCC in game two on Sunday. Noel Perez tagged a homer in the fifth, his first of the season.
Indian Hills hosts Southeastern on Wednesday in a doubleheader at Pat Daugherty Field. Action begins at 1 p.m.