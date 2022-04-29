CENTERVILLE — For Merrick Mathews, it all came full circle on Wednesday afternoon.
Growing up in Centerville, Mathews can recall getting to join his classmates for a spring day at the ballpark as elementary students spent an afternoon at Pat Daugherty Field watching Indian Hills compete on the diamond. On Wednesday, Mathews was the one on the field being cheered on by the vocal fifth-graders in the stands during what was supposed to be the final regular-season home games of the year for the Warrior baseball team.
"I remember doing that in fifth grade, coming out for a game instead having to spend the afternoon in the classroom. I remember wanting to be out here playing," Mathews said. "It was pretty cool to actually be out there playing in front of those kids. It brought us a lot of energy. It felt like Game 7 of the World Series out there."
Mathews closed out the first of two wins over Iowa Central on Wednesday with a diving catch in right field, helping Arutro Rodriguez finish off a complete-game effort on the mound in an 8-3 Warrior win over the Tritons to open the doubleheader. Diego Aragon finished the day off with an RBI single to right in the bottom of the ninth, lifting Indian Hills to a 9-8 win over No. 13 (NJCAA DII) Iowa Central to complete a sweep in what was scheduled to be the final two games in Centerville for the Warriors prior to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference tournament.
With rain in the forecast for much of central Iowa throughout Friday, and even into early Saturday morning, Indian Hills now has two more regular-season games to play at home this weekend. Originally scheduled for Boone, the first two games of a regional weekend series with DMACC will now be hosted by the Warriors on Saturday starting at 3 p.m.
It might just give Mathews a chance to work on more web gems on a field he has almost literally grown up on. The former Centerville pitcher and first baseman made one of his finest plays in the spacious outfield of Daugherty Field, robbing Brock Johnson's bid for a third hit in the opening game on Wednesday with Iowa Central.
"I played a little bit of outfield at Centerville. This is really the first time I've played regularly as an outfielder," Mathews said. "It's taken some getting used to, but I'm starting to like it."
Tucker Ebest has enjoyed testing opposing outfielders at Pat Daugherty Field. Such was the case again on Wednesday in the opening game with the Tritons as the native Texan came within a triple of hitting for the cycle, driving in five runs including two on his team-leading sixth home run in the bottom of the fourth.
"That was a two-seamer low and in. I just tried to stay the other way with it," Ebest said. "It seemed like I did a pretty good job of that."
Before driving a pitch over the fence in left, Ebest delivered the biggest hit of the opening game in the second inning. Trailing 2-1 with the bases loaded, two outs and facing a 3-2 count, Ebest delivered a hard ground ball that scooted past Iowa Central first baseman Trey Morris and rolled into the right field corner allowing all three baserunners to cross home plate, giving IHCC a sudden 4-2 lead.
"(Head) Coach (Matthew Torrez) has been big on team at-bats over the past few weeks and not being selfish," Ebest said. "All I was trying to do was put the ball in play and create some chaos on the infield. I was able to sneak one through and get a nice bases-clearing double. I was pretty happy about that."
Rodriguez settled in after allowing seven hits and three runs in the first three innings of game one, holding the Tritons without a hit over the final four innings while racking up six strikeouts. Gerardo Villarreal stepped up at the plate in game two for the Warriors, delivering his second home run of the year to open a seven-run rally in the second inning, capped later in the frame by a two-run single from the IHCC third baseman opening an early 7-1 lead over the Tritons.
Iowa Central (34-14, 15-10 ICCAC) responded with home runs by Nick Baker and Jalen Martinez that pulled the Tritons within 7-5. Johnson tied the game with a two-run single to center in the seventh before Evan Borst, the losing pitching in the opening game, put Iowa Central ahead in the eighth with an RBI single up the middle putting the Tritons in front 8-7.
Indian Hills (29-13, 19-7 ICCAC) responded with a game-tying run in the bottom of the eighth as Aragon scored on an RBI groundout by Ricardo Van Grieken. Aragon then cashed in on a lead-off walk drawn by Jackson Romero and sacrifice bunt by Noah Butler, driving a pitch into right that ended the day with the same type of excited celebration by the Warriors on the field as the Centerville Elementary students provided in the stands at the start of the doubleheader.
"That was as close as it gets to feeling like we were back in Grand Junction at the JUCO World Series," Ebest said. "Those kids were cheering pretty loud. It was pretty fun having them up there. It was awesome. Those kids are so full of energy. Any energy we can get in the dugout helps us out a lot."