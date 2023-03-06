ARKANSAS CITY, KS – The Indian Hills baseball team closed out its four-game series with No. 17 Cowley College in convincing fashion with a 6-2 victory over the Tigers on Monday. Indian Hills split the series with Cowley and now move to 7-5 on the year.
The Indian Hills offense staked a 6-0 lead through seven innings as freshman pitcher Jason Schaff tossed six shutout innings to carry the Warriors in the finale on Monday. The Warriors collected nine hits in the win while holding the Tigers to just five base knocks.
"After game one of the weekend, our guys really started to fight," stated IHCC head baseball coach Matthew Torrez. "Our pitchers did a great job and the offense did enough for us to salvage a split on the weekend. When you face good programs like Cowley with a good coaching staff, you really are challenged and I thought we did a great job the last couple of games."
Sophomore Daniel Figueroa collected a first inning stolen base to reach 50 career swipes for his career. Figueroa becomes just the third player since 1994 to reach the milestone, joining Julio Campos (1997-98) and Junior Santos (2013-14). Campos' 52 stolen bases are the most since 1994 while Santos' 51 are the second-most.
After dropping the opening game 8-0 on Saturday, the Warriors bounced back to take two of the next three contests, including Monday's victory. The final three contests were decided by a total of six runs.
Indian Hills salvaged a Sunday split with a 1-0 victory in the second game of a doubleheader after falling 7-6 in the second overall game of the series. The Warriors used a late rally in Sunday's opener to tie the game in seventh, but a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Cowley to the win.
Freshman pitcher Andres Beltran delivered a Sunday gem for IHCC on the mound. The right-handed hurler tossed five scoreless innings while scattering three hits with seven strikeouts in his first career start.
Beltran kept the Tigers scoreless through the first five frames before Indian Hills found the first run of the game. Indian Hills threatened in the sixth with three straight singles to open the frame before Luis Martinez delivered a sacrifice fly to score Ciro Benavides for the 1-0 advantage.
Freshman Adam Golby took over on the mound and produced a scoreless sixth before sophomore Sam Hart took hold of the seventh. Hart, a University of Iowa signee, struck out the first two batters before following a two-out walk by closing his third save in as many attempts with his third strikeout of the inning.
On Monday, Indian Hills built a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double from sophomore Adrian Vargas to score Dylan Sayles and Figueroa. Schaaf held the Tigers to just three baserunners through the first four frames as Indian Hills tacked on another run in both the fourth and fifth frames. Vargas' second double of the day drove in Logan Myers for a 4-0 lead after five.
Indian Hills tacked on two more in the seventh as Vargas delivered a sac fly for his fourth RBI of the afternoon. Sayles later scored on a passed ball to close out the scoring for the Warriors.
Schaaf scattered four base hits in six scoreless innings of work as the freshman struck out six. Cowley brought in two runs in the seventh before Evan Magill and Carlos Valenzuela combined to keep the Tigers scoreless over the final two innings.
Schaaf improved to 2-0 on the year with the win and lowered his season earned run average to 0.66 in 13.2 innings of work. The freshman has struck out 16 batters with just one walk issued in three appearances.
Vargas finished the game 2-4 with a career-high four RBI. Merrick Mathews and Benavides dded two base hits each for Indian Hills.
Indian Hills is set to make its home debut Friday afternoon for a doubleheader with Ellsworth Community College at Pat Daugherty Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
