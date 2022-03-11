HAMMOND, LA — One day earlier and a few miles east made no difference to the Indian Hills baseball team.
The Warriors swept a doubleheader over Baton Rouge Community College, allowing just one run over 14 innings to earn a 6-1 win in game one and a 3-0 shutout in game two. The doubleheader, originally scheduled for Friday, was moved up a day and moved to the Pat Kenelly Diamond on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University 45 miles east of Baton Rouge due to weather.
The Warriors improved to 5-2 overall with the sweep and have now won three straight games. Six different Warrior pitchers made an appearance between the two games, allowing just one earned run and six hits while striking out 16 batters.
Game one saw the Warriors take a 1-0 lead in the third inning as Gerardo Villarreal singled to score Daniel Figueroa. After the Bears (14-18) tied the game in the fourth on an RBI hit by Braxton Gallet, scoring Blaise Foote, Indian Hills broke the game open with three runs in the top of the fifth.
James Dutton singled to drive in Anthony Monroy with the go-ahead run for the Warriors. Dutton would score later on a two-run double from Ricardo Van Grieken that also brought in Figueroa, giving IHCC a 4-1 lead.
Opening-game starting pitcher Jack Nelson cruised through five innings of work, allowing just the one earned run while striking out seven. The Warrior offense added a pair of runs in the sixth on a Merrick Mathews sacrifice fly and a run scored by Thomas Emerich on a balk.
Figueroa, Villarreal and Dutton each collected two hits in the win. Gavin Hinckley and Gercal Reyes Alvarado each posted scoreless innings of relief work on the mound to preserve the win for the Warriors.
Making his second start of the year, freshman Greg Campos starred on the mound for the Warriors in game two. The right-handed hurler didn't allow a baserunner until the fourth inning and held the Bears without a hit until the fifth inning.
All three of the Warrior runs in game two came in the fourth inning. Tucker Ebest scored on an error for the initial run while Noah Butler drove in Van Grieken on a line drive single. Dutton scored on a wild pitch to cap the scoring in the frame.
The Warrior bullpen once again excelled on the mound. Sam Hart tossed a scoreless sixth and Jack Payne, this week's NJCAA national pitcher of the week, picked up the save with two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh to earn his first save of the year.
Indian Hills and Baton Rouge will wrap up its weekend series with a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. First pitch at Pete Goldsby Field on the Baton Rouge campus is set for 1 p.m.