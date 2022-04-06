CENTERVILLE — It was a big day for Jurgen Zwitzer even before he took the mound on Wednesday at Pat Daugherty Field.
Not only was it Zwitzer's 22nd birthday, it was a chance to pitch in front of his family for the first time since coming to Indian Hills Community College.
"This is my third year here at Indian Hills. This is the first time my family has been able to come over here because of COVID," said the native of Hendrick-Ido-Ambacht, a village in the western Netherlands. "I actually saw my family this past Christmas, but it had been a year-and-a-half before that. It's always good knowing that your family is watching you play back home, but I've never had them here to watch me pitch in person.
"I hope I my dad proud. It gives you a warm feeling to know that your loved ones are around to do what you love the most."
Zwitzer's teammates had his back on Wednesday, winning 8-7 over Southeastern scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth to snap a 3-3 tie. Dade Hensley, Sam Hart, Nick Hays and Gavin Hinckley finished the game off with Hays and Hinckly pitching two final scoreless innings after the Blackhawks had cut IHCC's five-run lead to one in the seventh.
"It's always fun to be in those type of situations to help a guy like Jurgen, who is such a good dude," IHCC first baseman Tucker Ebest said. "I'm happy we could have a good day for him."
Indian Hills (19-6, 9-1 ICCAC) answered back early after a pair of errors allowed Sam Monroe to reach and score the first run of the game in the very first inning for the Blackhawks. Five of the first six Warrior batters reached, drawing three walks and connecting on a pair of doubles with a bases-clearing double into right-center field by Thomas Emerich putting IHCC on top 3-1.
"The biggest thing early in the season is we're more offensive then I pictured that we would be," IHCC head baseball coach Matthew Torrez said. "I thought we'd have to score runs a little differently than we are. We've been able to put some big innings together and, if the other team gets some runs, we've been able to stay in the game."
Such was the case in the fifth inning when the Blackhawks put together a rally that would ultimately bring Zwitzer's day on the mound to an end. Maxton Polad and Alex Mussenden both singled to open the inning and eventually scored on a fielding error and sac fly to left, tying the game with one out as the Blackhawks threatened to regain the lead which could have put Zwitzer in line to suffer the loss.
Instead, for the second time in four games, Dade Hensley was able to keep a game tied by striking out two batters with two runners on base out. As a result, Hensley would earn his third win of the season and second in the past four games as the Warriors batted around in the bottom of the fifth, opening an 8-3 lead with a two-run double by Ebest and Emerich's fourth RBI of the day helping the Warriors calmly respond.
"I knew, with runners at second and third, they were going to try and get out with the fastball," Ebest said of his two-run double down the right field line. "I honestly just played it out front and looked to hammer something pull side. It just kind of happened.
"The good and the bad about our team is that we don't get too excited. We don't know if we're playing the No. 1 or No. 500 team in the country. We just kind of go about our day," Torrez added. "We talk about that a lot, if we do what we do better than they do what they do well, we're going to have a really good chance to win."
Southeastern (17-14, 1-8 ICCAC) didn't go away easily, scoring two runs on two hits in three consecutive innings. While the Blackhawks were rallying, the Warriors were digging deep into the bullpen with Hays being called on slightly early after redshirt freshman Evan Lewis came off after initially warming up to start the top of the seventh.
"Evan just didn't feel right out there. On a cold day like this, there's no reason to put a young kid at risk," Torrez said. "I'm sure they all want to go out there and compete. My biggest concern a lot of times is are they going to stay healthy. An injured arm does not do anyone any good."
Cole Yearsley greeted Hays with a base hit to open the seventh and would eventually come home when Jose Sallorin rode the wind to a drive a two-out pitch over the fence in right, pulling Southeastern within a run. Hays responded by coaxing Noel McGarry-Doyle into an inning-ending groundout before striking out the first two batters of a perfect eighth inning, setting up Gavin Hinckley for his first save of the season working around a one-out single by Yearsley forcing two final groundouts including a comebacker to the mound off the bat of Carlos Medina to end the game on a special day for a teammate.
"Some of the guys on our team don't see family members for years," Torrez said. "It's nice when family is here. The guys are excited for their teammates when that happens."
Indian Hills will host a three-game weekend regional series against Ellsworth starting with a doubleheader on Saturday. Action against the Panthers gets underway at Pat Daugherty Field starting at 1 p.m.