CENTERVILLE – Miles Risley may have spoiled the very first home game of the season for the Indian Hills baseball team.
Sam Hart made sure he didn't spoil the entire opening day. The Warrior sophomore came out of the bullpen to clinch IHCC's first win of the season at Pat Daugherty Field, coaxing Risley into a game-ending pop up clinching a 3-2 win over Kirkwood after Risley's seventh-inning homer in game one lifted the Eagles to a 4-3 victory over the Warriors.
"We've been in a lot of these type of games. We're going to be in a lot of these type of games," Indian Hills head baseball coach Matthew Torrez said. "We win two baseball games if we catch the baseball. That's something we pride ourselves in. If you're going to be in these type of games, you have to catch the baseball. We just didn't in the first game. Maybe that has to do with rust. It was just really uncharacteristic of us."
Indian Hills allowed Kirkwood to erase a 3-0 lead in the first game for the Warriors since a 6-2 win at 17th-ranked Cowley back on Mar. 6. The Warriors had potential home openers with Southwestern, Ellsworth and St. Cloud called off due to rainy and, sometimes, frigid winer weather passing through the state during the past two weeks.
"We've been outside a couple times this week, but we hadn't seen live baseball in some time due to the weather," Torrez said. "Live baseball is always going to be different from practice baseball. The pace if different. The emotions are different."
Daniel Figueroa got the Warriors off to a hot start by legging out a lead-off single in the first inning of the first game before moving to third on a hit by Raul Torres. Kirkwood starting pitcher Logan Runde responded by striking out Merrick Mathews, but the pitch that forced Mathews to swing and miss got away from Eagle catcher Trenton Burkhalter allowing Figueroa to score the first run of the day for either team giving IHCC a 1-0 lead.
"The weather was making us itch to get back out here. It just kept snowing and raining and we just get out there," Figueroa said. "I'm trying to be smarter and more mature in all facets of the game. There were things that happened during the games that show I still have some work to do."
Mathews would single in a run in the third inning on a rally again started by Figueroa, who followed a one-out single to center by adding his name to the history books of IHCC baseball. The sophomore successfully stole second base, Figueroa's 52nd steal tying a mark set back in 1994 for the most in program history.
"I'm not really doing this for statistics, but I've talked about it with Coach," Figueroa said. "We want to be among the top teams in the country in terms of stolen bases this year."
Torres also singled and scored in the third inning of game one, giving IHCC a three-run lead. The Eagles got back in the game thanks to a throwing error to open the fourth that began a two-run inning for Kirkwood, cutting the Warrior lead to 3-2, before another fielding error in the fifth ultimately led to a game-tying sacrifice fly by Noah Furcht bringing Burkhalter home from third.
After giving up three runs in the first three innings, Runde would shut down the Warriors over the next four striking out nine batters including five over his final three frames of work while retiring nine of the last 10 IHCC batters faced. Still tied entering the seventh in game one, Risley took a swing at the first pitch thrown in the inning by Nathan Smithburg and delivered a tiebreaking home run over the fence in left giving the Eagles their first lead of the day.
"I was just planning on getting on base, but I was sitting on a fastball and got one on that first pitch," Risley said. "I thought it had no chance of getting out of here on a day like this, but it just kept going and going. When I saw it go out, I was pretty excited."
Nic Scanlon secured the first game for Kirkwood, striking out Figueroa swinging with the potential tying run at second base in the seventh. Figueroa would make amends for that missed chance at the plate in game two, drawing what proved to be an important bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth stretching IHCC's lead to 3-1 in the nightcap.
"I saw a fastball right down the middle on the first pitch of that at-bat. I just swung and missed at it," Figueroa said. "I went back to my approach and my plan. I didn't swing at any of the pitches that weren't mine. I got the walk and got a pretty important RBI for the team."
It became even more important when Kirkwood threatened to rally again in the seventh inning of game two, loading the bases with one out before Burkhalter again scored on a sacrifice fly. Kyle Hayes, who had already connected on a pair of run-scoring hits, nearly put the Eagles on top driving a ball deep to left that didn't quite have the carry to get over the fence instead falling into the glove of Adrian Vargas a step onto the warning track to preserve IHCC's 3-2 lead.
"We've been training inside so much. We've only been able to get outside a couple times in the last couple of weeks," Vargas said. "We were looking forward to getting back out here to play ball."
Indian Hills will have to wait an extra day to play ball again as weather has shifted what was scheduled to be a three-game weekend homestand with Iowa Central. The Warriors will instead face the Tritons in Fort Dodge with a doubleheader on Sunday followed by the third and final game of the series on Monday at noon.
"It's been a little bit of Spring Fever for everyone," Torrez said. "We're ready to get out and play more baseball. We're ready to go wherever and whenever we can play."
