OTTUMWA — Adam Golby keeps it pretty simple out on the mound.
The freshman pitcher made things pretty simple for the Indian Hills baseball team on Wednesday in the first of two home games with Ellsworth. Golby battled out of an early jam in game one of a doubleheader before setting down the final 17 Panther batters of a 4-0 Warrior win, firing a one-hit complete-game shutout in the seven-inning opener at Pat Daugherty Field.
"I had a pretty rough first inning, but I got through that and just kind of kept it rolling," Golby said. "I had a couple walks and gave up that one hit in the first couple innings, but after that I settled in and just threw it down the middle."
It didn't hurt that Golby was given a three-run lead to work with after one inning. After getting Jean Melean to ground out to third to end the top of the first for Ellsworth (9-10, 3-3 ICCAC), stranding two runners in scoring position, Golby watched from the dugout as IHCC batters came through with run-scoring hits by Adrian Vargas and Sergio Chavez that put the Warriors up 3-0.
"That's always nice for your confidence," Golby said. "You get that three-run lead and you just carry on."
Golby overcame a pair of one-out walks in the top of the second, striking out Jordan Laden before forcing Sergio Natera to fly out to left facing the potential tying run twice. That would be the last jam Golby or the Warriors would face in game one as the Panthers went down in order in each of the final five innings with six more strikeouts recorded among the final 15 outs by the emerging IHCC staff ace.
"I didn't really realize how many batters I had retired. I just went back out there each inning and pitched," Golby said. "It's just a matter of throwing strikes. I wouldn't say I've emerged as the ace. I didn't have a great first outing this season, but I've been able to get ahead early in my last couple of starts.
"You just have to keep it simple. Don't think too much. Just throw."
Thinking too much might have cost IHCC a chance at a home sweep on Wednesday. The Warriors could not overcome seven fielding errors in the second game against Ellsworth, falling 9-7 in a game decided in the ninth as the Panthers took advantage of another error and two hit batters by relief pitcher Sam Hart to put four runs on the board, snapping a 5-5 tie.
"It doesn't matter how good your pitching is. The other team is always going to put the ball in play," Indian Hills head baseball coach Matthew Torrez said. "We had to go make plays defensively and we didn't do that. I have high expectations for these guys and I think they feel that sometimes. There's pressure to go out there and perform to put it on the line each day for the guy next to you.
"It's great that the guys want to go out there and hit all the time, but they also have to realize that the guy on the mound is in need of your services in the field. That's one of the things our guys struggle with. Our pitchers are at the mercy on whether or not we catch the baseball."
Indian Hills (11-8, 4-3 ICCAC) mounted a threat in the bottom of the ninth trying to answer the four-run rally of the Panthers, loading the bases with only one out. Logan Myers, who came off the bench to draw a walk in the bottom of the seventh, nearly tied the game with one swing driving a pitch from Will Johnson deep to left center field that ultimately banged off the wall for a two-run double, coming with a few feet of a grand slam.
"We were trying to get our energy up the whole time during that game. It seemed like everything that could wrong did go wrong for us," Myers said. "I knew we needed a spark. I knew we needed to change the momentum. I saw a pitch I liked. I tried to put a swing on it to do what I can and turned out pretty well. I knew I hit it real well. I knew it would score runs and I knew I had to get into scoring position off it."
Myers stood on second base with one out a hit away from potentially tying the game. Johnson instead struck out Vargas and Chavez to preserve the win and the doubleheader spilt for Ellsworth.
"We're still just scratching the surface with our talent," Torrez said. "Are we going to drive a whole bunch of baseballs out of the yard? No. There are plenty of things we can do to win. I focus on recruiting kids that can really play great defense and make plays in the field. It's just a matter of going out there and out-competing the game. I think at times right now the guys are competing against the what-ifs instead of competing against the baseball."
Indian Hills hosts a four-game weekend series against Iowa Lakes with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday. Game one of the series, and Saturday's doubleheader, is set for 1 p.m.
