CENTERVILLE – After a 6-3 opening-game win over NIACC, the Indian Hills baseball team did something it's rarely done so far this season.
Lose.
Collin Kramer allowed just three hits and three walks over six innings on the mound for NIACC in the finale of a four-game Iowa Community College Athletic Conference series. The Trojans built a 10-run lead in the seventh inning and never looked back, winning 11-4 as the Warriors lost for just the second time in 21 games.
"We came out a little sluggish in the first two innings of the initial game," Indian Hills skipper Matt Torrez said. "We stayed in and fought through it. I was happy Douglas (Rojas) found the zone and stayed in the game."
Game one on Saturday found the Warriors behind 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning when leadoff hitter Ren Tachioka singled and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt at first. C.J. Castillo's sacrifice fly to right notched the first run of the contest for Indian Hills.
The big drama would occur in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Warriors entered the inning trailing 3-1. With one out, Ricardo Van Grieken placed an artful bunt down the third baseline.
Following a walk, NIACC (8-14, 3-11 ICCAC) mishandled what appeared to be a sure double play ball to end the inning. With runners on second and third, Tachioka came to the plate again. With two strikes, Tachioka's short, compact swing lifted the next pitch over the right field wall to give Indian Hills a 4-3 lead.
The Warriors would add one run in the bottom of the fifth. Shane Morrow doubled and advanced to third before Van Grieken was awarded first on a hit-by-pitch.
Morrow would score on a double steal when Van Grieken was able to induce NIACC into a rundown between first and second. Indian Hills (19-2, 14-2 ICCAC) added their final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth when third baseman Billy Rivera's sacrifice fly scored Charles Lefebvre.
Rojas picked up the win in game one, with Gavin Hinckley throwing the seventh inning to earn the save. Morrow finished with three hits and Tachioka added two for the winners.
JUCO BASEBALL
FRIDAY
Indian Hills 10, NIACC 6
NIACC 020 000 4 — 6 8 5
IHCC 360 001 x — 10 5 1
NIACC battery — Brandt Thompson (L, 2-1) (1 1/3IP, 2H, 9R, 2ER, 2K, 5BB) and Sammy Kratz (4 2/3IP, 3H, R, ER, 3K, 3BB), Ben Tallman catching.
2B — Ben Wagner.
HR — Logan Milene.
Hits — Declan Beers 2-3, Thomas Gross 2-3, Tallman 1-3, Coby Tweten 1-3, Milene 1-4, Wagner 1-4.
RBI — Wagner 3, Milene 2, Gross.
Runs — Beers, Gross, Milene, Mason Nadolney, Tallman, Tweten.
Indian Hills battery — Wyatt Wendell (W, 4-0) (6IP, 7H, 6R, 6ER, 9K, 2BB) and Dade Hensley (IP, H, 3K, BB), Dave Janssen catching.
Hits — Ricardo Van Grieken 1-2, C.J. Castillo 1-3, Noel Perez 1-3, Ren Tachioka 1-3, Pier-Olivier Boucher 1-4.
RBI — Van Grieken 3, Castillo 2, Perez.
Runs — Castillo 2, Perez 2, Tachioka 2, Boucher, Samuel Fortier, Shane Morrow, Billy Rivera.
Indian Hills 13, NIACC 2
NIACC 010 000 1 — 2 5 3
IHCC 210 109 x — 13 9 2
NIACC battery — Nick Lommen (L, 2-2) (4IP, 3H, 4R, 4ER, 3K, 4BB, 5HBP) and Hunter Vikemyr (2IP, 6H, 9R, 2ER, 2K, 2BB), Ben Tallman catching.
2B — Logan Milene.
Hits — Jon Koehn 1-3, Ike Mezzenga 1-3, Nic Nelson 1-3, Milene 1-4, Ben Wagner 1-4.
RBI — Mezzenga, Wagner.
Runs — Noah Juliar, Milene.
Indian Hills battery — Maddux Hoaglund (W, 3-0) (6IP, 3H, R, ER, 9K, 2BB, HBP) and Gercal Reyes (IP, 2H, R, ER, 2K, HBP), Dave Janssen catching.
3B — Ren Tachioka.
HR — Pier-Olivier Boucher.
Hits — Shane Morrow 3-4, Billy Rivera 2-4, Ricardo Van Grieken 1-2, Boucher 1-3, Janssen 1-4, Tachioka 1-4.
RBI — Tachioka 4, Boucher 2, Morrow 2, Van Grieken 2, Rivera.
Runs — Boucher 3, Castillo 2, Fortier 2, Rivera 2, Tachioka 2, Janssen, Morrow.
SATURDAY
Indian Hills 6, NIACC 3
NIACC 120 000 0 — 3 7 4
IHCC 001 311 x — 6 8 1
NIACC battery — Hunter Day (L, 1-2) (5IP, 7H, 5R, 4ER, 4K, BB, HBP) and Jon Koehn (IP, H, R, 2K), Ben Tallman catching.
2B — Tallman.
3B — Noah Juliar.
Hits — Franco Barbieri 2-3, Tallman 2-3, Juliar 1-3, Mason Nadolney 1-3, Nic Nelson 1-4.
RBI — Declan Beers, Juliar, Nelson.
Runs — Barbieri, Beers, Juliar.
Indian Hills battery — Douglas Rojas (W, 3-0) (6IP, 7H, 3R, 3ER, 9K, BB) and Gavin Hinckley (S, 1) (IP, K), Dave Janssen catching.
2B — Shane Morrow.
HR — Ren Tachioka.
Hits — Morrow 3-3, Tachioka 2-4, Ricardo Van Grieken 1-2, Janssen 1-3, Billy Rivera 1-3.
RBI — Tachioka 3, C.J. Castillo 2.
Runs — Rivera 2, Tachioka 2, Samuel Fortier, Morrow.
NIACC 11, Indian Hills 4
NIACC 010 033 310 — 11 10 2
IHCC 000 000 130 — 4 9 6
NIACC battery — Collin Kramer (W, 1-3) (6IP, 3H, 7K, 3BB), Gino Cozzi (IP, H, R, ER, K), Cole Hupke (2/3IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, K, BB, HBP) and Jon Koehn (1 1/3IP, 2H, 4K), Jakob Kouneski catching.
2B — Brian Williams, Jakob Kouneski, Noah Juliar.
Hits — Williams 3-5, Logan Milene 2-5, Declan Beers 1-3, Franco Barbieri 1-4, Juliar 1-4, Kouneski 1-4, Ben Wagner 1-5.
RBI — Beers 2, Milene 2, Williams 2, Juliar, Kouneski, Nic Nelson.
Runs — Kouneski 2, Nelson 2, Williams 2, Barbieri, Beers, Juliar, Milene, Wagner.
Indian Hills battery — Andrew Beissner (L, 2-1) (3IP, 2H, R, ER, 3K, HBP), Arutro Rodriguez (2IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, BB), Charles Lefebvre (IP, H, 3R, ER, 2K, BB), Kohta Kubota (IP, 2H, 3R, K), Milan Van Der Breggen (IP, 2H, R, ER, K) and Nick Hays (IP), Diego Aragon catching.
2B — Noel Perez, Ricardo Van Grieken
3B — Van Grieken.
Hits — Van Grieken 3-4, Ren Tachioka 2-4, Samuel Fortier 1-2, Shane Morrow 1-3, Billy Rivera 1-3, Perez 1-4.
RBI — Perez 2, Morrow, Rivera.
Runs — Justin L'Archeveque, Morrow, Tachioka, Van Grieken.