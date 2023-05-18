CENTERVILLE — Sam Hart lives for moments like Thursday.
Hart closed out a season-extending win for the Indian Hills baseball team in the third game of the NJCAA Midwest District baseball tournament, recording the final four outs including three coming with the bases loaded and the Warriors clinging to a one-run lead. The Warriors edged 16th-ranked John A. Logan, 3-2, in the tournament's first elimination game.
"I love the heartbeat. I love being in that situation," Hart said. "It wasn't always my best, but it all worked out in the end. My teammates have my back and I have their back."
Indian Hills never looked back after scoring three runs in the very first inning. Daniel Figueroa singled to start things off before moving up to second on a bunt and coaxing a wild pick-off throw by Volunteer starting pitcher Jack Hoeymans to score the first run of the game.
Miguel Salazar would deliver what proved to be the key hit of the game, driving in Adrian Vargas and Sergio Chavez with a two-run single that gave IHCC a 3-0 lead. Jack Nelson would pitch into the eighth allowing just two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 11 batters over seven innings.
"I woke up and really tried to be relaxed the whole game. I think I tried to do too much during the regional tournament," Nelson said. "I just tried to do what I've done all year. I lost a little bit of confidence after this past weekend. I have to realize that I'm the guy and I want the ball in that spot."
John A. Logan (43-17) brought in their second run of the game without a hit in the eighth, drawing three walks off three different pitchers. Hart came in behind 1-0 with two outs and the bases loaded, ultimately getting a deep fly out to right by Colson Perry, before strikingout Vytas Valincius and Ben Higdon with the bases loaded in the ninth to clinch IHCC's 34th win in 54 games.
"I don't think about what-if's. I just try to do my job," Hart said. "If they beat me, they beat me. I keep it simple. I don't want to make things too hard on myself and make things bigger than they should be."
