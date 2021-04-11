IOWA FALLS — The Indian Hills baseball team brought a swift end to the first losing streak of the season.
After dropping three straight games, the Falcons picked up four straight wins over the weekend at Ellsworth. Indian Hills won 8-3 and 9-1 on Saturday at Cadet Field before finishing off the regional series sweep with a 7-1 win to open Sunday's doubleheader, followed by an 11-5 win in the series finale.
"I was really excited about our effort. After dropping a few, you're always interested to see how your team reacts," Indian Hills head baseball coach Matthew Torrez said. "The guys did a great job of coming out and handling their business."
Both Wyatt Wendell (5-0) and Maddux Hoaglund (4-0) gave the IHCC bullpen a rest on Saturday, tossing a pair of complete games against the Panthers. Wendell allowed just one earned run on eight hits and one walk with six strikeouts over seven innings while Hoaglund scattered seven hits over nine innings in game two, allowing one run in Saturday's nightcap.
"Wyatt gave us a great outing after getting some room to work by our offense," Torrez said. "We made couple mental mistakes that cost us early (in game two), but I was impressed with our composure we showed to recover and stay on top in the game."
IHCC set the tone for the series early in game. Pier-Olivier Boucher, Ricardo Van Grieken and Dave Janssen racked up run-scoring hits during the first inning, giving the Warriors a 3-0 lead.
Shane Morrow singled in Boucher during the second inning of game one, giving the Warriors a 4-0 lead.
"We have done good job most of the year scoring early in games," Torrez said. "We did that again (Saturday) to give us some good energy."
After giving up an unearned run in the bottom of the second inning, the Warriors extended the lead in the fifth, pushing three more across. Noel Perez's RBI double was followed by Billy Rivera's run-scoring single, giving Indian Hills a 6-1 lead.
Janssen would score on a wild pitch, putting IHCC ahead 7-1. Perez would end the scoring in the opener by leading off the seventh frame with a long ball to right, his second homer of the year and first of three home runs hit during the series, pushing the Warriors to an 8-3 advantage.
Janssen rapped out three hits to lead the Warriors at the plate. Boucher, Van Grieken, Perez and Rivera each had a pair of hits in the series opener.
Indian Hills scored in the first inning of Saturday's second game. Boucher's liner to center scored Ren Tachioka and Van Grieken giving the Warriors an early 2-0 lead.
Ellsworth scored their only run of game two on an error and a wild pitch, cutting the Indian Hills lead to 2-1.
"After that half inning, Maddux came out and made sure momentum did not change," Torrez said. "Our offense put some runs up later to give us room late."
C.J. Castillo tripled to drive in Perez in the sixth inning, giving the Warriors a 3-1 lead. Indian Hills would go on to score six times in the final two innings to break open what was a tight contest.
Castillo and Rivera added RBI-singles in the eighth, padding the Warrior lead to 5-1. Van Grieken, Boucher, Janssen and Castillo all knocked in runs in the ninth in support of Hoaglund's complete-game effort.
"Maddux pitched a great game going the distance," Torrez added. "With the way the game is played now it's rare to see complete nine inning game."
Hoaglund struck out eight and walked only one over his nine innings of work. The Cadillac, Michigan native gave up seven hits over the 121-pitch effort.
Castillo went 3-3 with three RBIs. Perez also added three hits.
Boucher was 2-5 with three runs knocked in. Van Grieken also had a pair of hits, including a double and an RBI.
JUCO BASEBALL
SATURDAY
Indian Hills 8, Ellsworth 3
IHCC 310 030 1 — 8 14 2
ECC 010 020 0 — 3 8 1
Indian Hills battery — Wyatt Wendell (W, 5-0) (7IP, 8H, 3R, ER, 6K, BB, HBP), Dave Janssen catching.
2B — Noel Perez.
HR — Perez.
Hits — Janssen 3-4, Billy Rivera 2-3, Pier-Olivier Boucher 2-4, Perez 2-4, Ricardo Van Grieken 2-4, Shane Morrow 1-3, C.J. Castillo 1-4, Ren Tachioka 1-4.
RBI — Perez 2, Boucher, Janssen, Morrow, Rivera, Van Grieken.
Runs — Boucher 2, Perez 2, Janssen, Morrow, Tachioka, Van Grieken.
Ellsworth battery — Gavin Busby (L, 1-3) (6 1/3IP, 14H, 8R, 6ER, 3K, 2BB) and Jason Moist (2/3IP, K, BB), Kainoa Torres catching.
2B — Javier Melendez, Trey Morris.
Hits — Carlos Aranda 2-3, Victor Lara 2-3, Morris 1-3, Ybrahim Quevedo 1-3, T.J. Truso 1-3, Melendez 1-4.
RBI — Lara, Melendez.
Runs — Aranda, Bryce Hall, Zeb Wede.
Indian Hills 9, Ellsworth 1
IHCC 200 001 024 — 9 14 1
ECC 001 000 000 — 1 7 1
Indian Hills battery — Maddux Hoaglund (W, 4-0) (9IP, 7H, R, 8K, BB, HBP), Dave Janssen catching.
2B — Ricardo Van Grieken.
3B — C.J. Castillo.
Hits — Castillo 3-3, Noel Perez 3-4, Pier-Olivier Boucher 2-5, Van Grieken 2-5, Tucker Ebest 1-3, Janssen 1-4, Ren Tachioka 1-4, Billy Rivera 1-5.
RBI — Boucher 3, Castillo 3, Janssen, Rivera, Van Grieken.
Runs — Perez 3, Van Grieken 2, Boucher, Samuel Fortier, Shane Morrow, Tachioka.
Ellsworth battery — Charlie Jaeger (L, 1-3) (7 2/3IP, 7H, 5R, 5ER, 4K, 3BB), Matt Nolan (1/3IP, 2H), Simon Victoriano (2/3IP, 4H, 4R, 4ER, BB) and Broderick Bittle (1/3IP, H, K), Ybrahim Quevedo and Fabian Dumey catching.
2B — Bryce Hall.
Hits — Isaac Boley 1-1, Ryan Boothe 1-1, Jacoby Endreas 1-1, Hall 1-2, Carlos Aranda 1-3, Victor Lara 1-4, Javier Melendez 1-4.
Runs — T.J. Truso.
SUNDAY
Indian Hills 7, Ellsworth 1
IHCC 310 030 0 — 7 8 0
ECC 000 001 0 — 1 3 3
Indian Hills battery — Douglas Rojas (W, 4-0) (4 2/3IP, 2H, 8K, 4BB, HBP) and Kohta Kubota (2 1/3IP, H, R, ER), Dave Janssen catching.
2B — Ricardo Van Grieken.
HR — Noel Perez.
Hits — Perez 2-3, Billy Rivera 2-4, Van Grieken 2-4, C.J. Castillo 1-3, Pier-Olivier Boucher 1-4.
RBI — Perez 2, Castillo, Tucker Ebest, Rivera.
Runs — Boucher 2, Perez 2, Castillo, Janssen, Ren Tachioka.
Ellsworth battery — Elio Narvaez (L, 1-2) (5IP, 7H, 7R, ER, 2K, 2BB, HBP) and Jason Moist (2IP, H, BB), Ybrahim Quevedo catching.
2B — T.J. Truso.
HR — Carlos Aranda.
Hits — Aranda 2-2, Truso 1-3.
RBI — Aranda.
Runs — Aranda.
Indian Hills 11, Ellsworth 5
IHCC 005 011 004 — 11 15 4
ECC 400 001 000 — 5 10 4
Indian Hills battery — Gavin Hinckley (2 2/3IP, 4H, 4R, 3K, 2BB), Dade Hensley (W, 2-0) (4 1/3IP, 4H, R, 3K) and Nick Marshall (2IP, 2H, 2K), Diego Aragon and Janssen catching.
2B — Ren Tachioka 2, Pier-Olivier Boucher, Noah Butler, Shane Morrow.
HR — Noel Perez.
Hits — Boucher 4-5, Tachioka 3-5, Perez 2-3, Butler 1-1, Tucker Ebest 1-3, Aragon 1-4, Billy Rivera 1-5, Morrow 1-6, Ricardo Van Grieken 1-6.
RBI — Boucher 2, Butler 2, Perez 2, Aragon, C.J. Castillo, Van Grieken.
Runs — Perez 3, Tachioka 2, Van Grieken 2, Boucher, Ebest, Morrow, Rivera.
Ellsworth battery — Zach Carlsen (L, 1-4) (5IP, 12H, 7R, 2ER, 4K, BB), Isaac Rohde (3IP, 2H, 4K, 2BB) and Cooper Johnson (IP, H, 4R, ER, 3BB, HBP), Fabian Dumey catching.
2B — Bryce Hall 2, Victor Lara.
HR — Ybrahim Quevedo.
Hits — Hall 2-3, Carlos Aranda 2-4, Quevedo 1-3, Dumey 1-4, Lara 1-4, Zeb Wede 1-4, Trey Morris 1-5, T.J. Truso 1-5.
RBI — Quevedo 2.
Runs — Aranda, Dumey, Lara, Morris, Quevedo.