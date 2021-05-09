CENTERVILLE — Indian Hills took to the diamond on a cold day with blustering winds blowing from left to right field on Saturday as they hosted the Southwestern Community College baseball team in the semifinal round of Region 11 tournament action on Saturday.
The Warriors needed to take two games of the series to move onto the Region 11 finals the following weekend. Indian Hills rolled to a pair of victories, winning 12-2 in the opening game and 10-0 in game two to advance with a Saturday sweep to the best-of-three regional championship series.
Indian Hills used timely hitting, aggressive base running and good defense to capture game one of the series. In combination, the Spartans obliged the Warriors cause, committing five errors and committing two balks in the contest.
After shutting down the Spartan (16-41) in the top of the first, Indian Hills went to work in short order Leadoff hitter Samuel Fortier walked, C.J. Castillo's attempted sacrifice bunt was mis-handled, setting the stage for Tucker Ebest. Ebest, promptly responded with two rbi's when he pulled a pitch down the right field line for a double.
The Warriors came up big again in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, the Southwestern right fielder dropped Ebest's fly ball scoring Rtouro Rodriquez and Fortier.
Southwestern picked up their only two runs of the contest in the top of the third inning. Indian Hills would score during their half of the inning during each frame before closing out the contest with a 12-2 win in a game shortened by the 10 run rule.
Hard throwing freshman Wyatt Wendell would go the distance as picked up the pitching win. Wendell allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out seven while issued just a single base on balls. Ricardo Van Grieken and Dave Janssen each collected two hits for Indian Hills, while Arturo Rodriquez picked up two RBIs.
With game two on the line, Indian Hills went with sophomore Maddux Hoaglund on the mound. Hoaglund would respond with a two hit shut out to lock up the victory for the Warriors. Hoaglund was backed up by an aggressive offense that hit well, capitalized on stolen bases and executed the bunt to perfection.
"The younger the player, the more challenging it is to execute when presented with multiple things," noted Warrior skipper, Matt Torrez. "We like to put pressure on the defense. Also, we might be the only team in the country that has drawn more walks than strikeouts."
The Indian Hills offense would take care of business, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Lead off hitter, freshman Samuel Fortier was hit by a pitch to start the offensive show.
C.J. Castillo singled, advancing to second on the throw, then an error by the Southwestern left fielder on a ball hit by Tucker Ebest scored Fortier and Castillo. Ebest would then score on a triple by Pier Boucher to score the third run of the inning. Boucher would score on a ground out by Ricardo Van Grieken to give the Warriors a four-run lead.
The offensive blitzkrieg continued in the top of the second as the Warriors hammered in five more runs on singles by Ren Tachioka and Castillo and a double by freshman Noel Perez. Ebest and Perez would score on wild pitches to send the Warriors off to a 9-0 lead after the top of the second inning.
Indian Hills final run in the top of the sixth came on a bases-loaded walk to Ebest to give the Warriors an opportunity to end the game after the completion of the inning. The Spartans went quietly in the bottom of the sixth on a 1-2-3 inning that concluded as Southwestern's Figueroa went down swinging to end the game.
Castillo lead the Warriors with three hits in game two, while Castillo and Ren Tachioka each garnered two hits for the winner. Hoaglund picked up the pitching win, surrendering just two hits and striking out nine while issuing three base on balls.
The Warriors (37-12) head to the Region 11 Championship series in Council Bluffs on Friday. Indian Hills will square off with Iowa Western (49-8) who is currently ranked fifth in the NJCAA Division I baseball polls.
JUCO BASEBALL
SATURDAY
Indian Hills 12, Southwestern 2
SWCC 002 000 — 2 6 5
IHCC 231 222 — 12 10 0
Southwestern battery — Noah Carpenter (L, 5-5) (5IP, 9H, 10R, 6ER, 3K, 2BB) and Tyler Farmer (2/3IP, H, 2R), Carlos Muniz catching.
2B — Colby Page.
Hits — Muniz 1-2, William Pagan 1-2, Will Courtney 1-3, Julio Goncalves 1-3, Ernies Lozada 1-3, Page 1-3.
RBI — Muniz, Page.
Runs — Courtney, Joel Sampson.
Indian Hills battery — Wyatt Wendall (W, 6-3) (6IP, 6H, 2R, 2ER, 7K, BB), Dave Janssen catching.
2B — Tucker Ebest, Janssen.
Hits — Janssen 2-4, Ricardo Van Grieken 2-4, Samuel Fortier 1-1, Arturo Rodriguez 1-2, Ren Tachioka 1-3, Pier-Olivier Boucher 1-4, C.J. Castillo 1-4, Tucker Ebest 1-4.
RBI — Ebest 2, Rodriguez 2, Castillo, Fortier, Janssen, Noel Perez, Tachioka, Van Grieken.
Runs — Fortier 3, Castillo 2, Rodriguez 2, Van Grieken 2, Janssen, Justin L'Archeveque, Perez.
Indian Hills 10, Southwestern 0
IHCC 450 001 — 10 9 0
SWCC 000 000 — 0 2 1
Indian Hills battery — Maddux Hoaglund (W, 7-0) (6IP, 2H, 9K, 3BB), Dave Janssen catching.
2B — Noel Perez.
3B — Pier-Olivier Boucher.
Hits — C.J. Castillo 3-4, Ren Tachioka 2-3, Boucher 2-4, Samuel Fortier 1-2, Noel Perez 1-3.
RBI — Boucher 3, Perez 2, Castillo, Tucker Ebest, Ricardo Van Grieken.
Runs — Castillo 2, Ebest 2, Fortier 2, Tachioka 2, Boucher, Perez.
Southwestern battery — Kelvin Roman (L, 2-6) (2IP, 5H, 9R, 7ER, K, 2BB, HBP) and Alex Amaral (4IP, 4H, R, ER, 3K, 2BB), Carlos Muniz catching.
Hits — Ernies Lozada 1-2, Muniz 1-3.