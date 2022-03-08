NEOSHO, MO – Indian Hills and Crowder never got a rubber match last year at Sam Suplizio Field.
In a pinch, Roughrider Field worked for the Warriors.
Indian Hills picked up its third win over a ranked opponent in the first five games of the season and second win in three meetings with ninth-ranked Crowder, scoring five runs in the final two innings to put away a 7-1 win in a rematch of two JUCO World Series games from this past June. Indian Hills is now 3-2 on the season, having played five games against top-10 opponents after opening the season with a four-game series split against sixth-ranked Cowley College.
The Warriors pounded out 12 hits on the day, including three from Gerardo Villarreal who went 3-4 with two runs scored in the win. Jackson Romero added a pair of knocks while Adrian Vargas and Tucker Ebest each collected pinch-hit base hits.
Sophomore Jurgen Zwitzer made his first start of the season while going four innings and striking out four batters with just one earned run. Sophomore Arturo Rodriguez tossed two innings of scoreless ball with a pair of strikeouts to earn the win while Douglas Rojas closed out the game with two scoreless innings for his first-career save.
After a pair of scoreless frames from Zwitzer on the mound to open the day, the Warriors struck first in the top of the third inning as Ricardo Van Grieken drove in Sleiter Suriel for the game's first run. Freshman Merrick Matthews doubled the lead with an RBI-single in the fourth inning to score Lukas Broske.
Crowder (14-6) got on the board in the fifth with a single run off of Zwitzer, but the bullpen work of the Warriors limited the Roughriders the rest of the way. Sophomore Dade Hensley worked a scoreless fifth, retiring three consecutive batters. Rodriguez worked a scoreless sixth and seventh before Rojas managed the Warrior lead the rest of the way.
Despite the dominant pitching efforts from the staff, the Warrior offense looked to provide insurance down the stretch. In his first at bat of the season, Ebest delivered a two-run double to score Van Grieken and Villarreal for a 4-1 lead. Figueroa scored on a passed ball in the ninth and Thomas Emerich delivered the final blow, a two-run single to score Van Grieken and Villarreal for the game's final scores.
The Warriors will now travel further south to take on Baton Rouge Community College for a four-game series in Louisiana. The first doubleheader is set for Thursday morning while the final two contests will take place on Saturday afternoon.