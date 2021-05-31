GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — This is getting to be commonplace, but in no way should it be.
After earning the program's first trip to JUCO World Series in 17 seasons with wins over fifth-ranked Iowa Western and top-ranked Wabash Valley, the Indian Hills baseball team continued to shine against one of the country's top teams. Seeded 10th in the 10-team tournament, IHCC scored five runs in the very first inning setting the tone for a 10-3 win over third-ranked Crowder on Saturday, sending the top seed into the consolation round of the 63rd annual Alpine Bank JUCO World Series.
“I think the kids really had a little bit of a chip on their shoulder to go out and earn some respect for the program,” IHCC head baseball coach Matthew Torrez said. “They know they've really started to put Indian Hills back on the map, and I feel like they've done a great job of it.”
The Warriors wasted no time in announcing that it was they that would be doing the bullying around on this day as C.J. Castillo reached on a dropped third strike and then promptly stole second. Tucker Ebest doubled to right to plate Castillo to make it 1-0, IHCC before fans had hardly settled into their seats.
Noel Perez would make it 2-0 with a single to right to score Ebest and Pier-Olivier Boucher doubled to left to put runners on second and third with just one away.
Ricardo Van Grieken stunned the top-seeded Roughriders with a liner that cleared the fence in right, and just like that, it was 5-0 Indian Hills.
“The last couple of weekends we've hit some balls out of the yard and really added to what we’re trying to do,” Torrez said. “When that went out, if I could have jumped 500 feet I probably would have. I would have chased that ball down for him it was exciting for everybody. Ricardo was floating around the bases. It was a great thing.”
A 5-0 lead and Maddux Hoaglund on the mound had everyone wearing maroon and gold feeling optimistic about the Warriors’ odds, but there was a long way to go.
“Maddux has the three-pitch deal with the fast ball, breaking ball, change up in any count, and he does a really great job of that,” Torrez said. “We'll throw it early, we'll throw it late, and also the other thing is, I think did a really good job of throwing fastballs late when they're looking soft.”
IHCC made it 6-0 in the second when Ebest, who was later named the player of the game with his 3-4 effort, added another RBI single to score Samuel Fortier.
Crowder got to Hoaglund for their only runs of the contest in the bottom of the second when the Warrior righty put two on with a leadoff walk and a hit batsman. Crowder’s Jeffry Mercado lifted a three-run homer to left to temporarily cut IHCC’s lead in half.
Perez connected on an RBI double in the sixth inning pushed the margin to 7-3 in favor of the Warriors before IHCC put it nearly out of reach in the eighth with three more. Boucher singled in a run, Perez scored on a Roughrider error, and Janssen brought home the final Warrior run on a safety squeeze bunt.
After surrendering the second-inning homer, Hoaglund would knuckle down from that point on, as the sophomore wouldn’t concede another run and was finally taken down with one out in the eighth inning after 130 pitches. Nick Marshall tossed the final five outs in relief to slam the door on the Roughriders.
Crowder bounced back on Sunday with a 9-8 win over Florence-Darlington, setting up a battle of top two seeds in the tournament between the Rougriders and Walters State in an elimination game between the teams just three days into the week-long tournament. Indian Hills (44-14) drew a Monday night match-up with fourth-seeded McLennan with the winner moving within two wins of the national championship.