JUCO baseball: Warriors win regional title

CENTERVILLE — Boy, how quickly things can change.
Eight days after suffering their eighth straight loss to close out the regular season, the Indian Hills baseball team turned things around in a big way on their home diamond. The Warriors completed a three-game sweep through the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference tournament, scoring three runs in the top of the 10th to put away a 5-2 win over Iowa Western clinching IHCC's second regional postseason title in three years leading to a massive on-field celebration at Pat Daugherty Field.
The good times could just be getting started for IHCC baseball fans. The Warriors will be back on their home diamond for the four-team, double-elimination NJCAA Midwest District Tournament which begins on Wednesday afternoon. Indian Hills (33-19) takes on South Suburban starting at approximately 3 p.m.
