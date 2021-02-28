NORFOLK, NEB – There were several reasons that eighth-ranked Indian Hills could have struggled Saturday at Northeast.
The Warriors completed the busiest stretch of the season so far with the longest road trip of the season, heading over five hours away from home for the fourth game in an eight-day span. Instead, the Warriors dominated the Hawks for the second time this season, routing the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference rivals earning a 108-86 win on Saturday at the Cox Activities Center.
“It’s been a grind,” Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. “Game after game, week after week, in empty gym after empty gym it gets more and more difficult to bring that speed and that pace. Especially as, physically and mentally, we’re getting a little tired. That’s the issue we’re trying to overcome.”
Northeast did jump out to an 18-9 lead just six minutes into the contest before IHCC responded, scoring 11 straight points to take the lead for good.
The Hawks briefly tied the game at 20-20, only for the Warriors to respond with another nine-point run as Taj Anderson's 3-pointer officially put IHCC ahead to stay as part of an overall 20-2 Warrior run.
Northeast got as close as 45-38 before Indian Hills finished the first half on an 8-0 run, opening a 15-point halftime lead.
“We’re going to be pretty good if we play with that kind of speed and put points on the board,” Plona added. “Some people may not like to hear this, but it’s not really about shooting too many threes, or too many twos. We just have to do whatever we do with confidence. That’s what we’ve been talking about the past couple of days is doing what we do, as good as we can do it. And when we do that, we’re going to score some points.”
The points came fast and furious after halftime as the Warriors followed up their 53-point half with 55 more which brought the frustration to a boiling point for the hosts. Michael Anderson, who led the Hawks with 23 points, was assessed a technical foul three minutes into the second half before Northeast head coach Dan Anderson also received a technical foul with 14:50 left as IHCC opened up a 72-47 lead.
Every Warrior player on the roster contributed to the point total. Tyem Freeman led the way with 27 points while Anderson added 24 points, nailing six of the IHCC's 13 triples on the night.
“They are unique special players,” Plona said of Freeman and Anderson. “We don’t want them to just take a quote-unquote ‘nice good shot,’ we want those guys to play with some swag. It’s why we recruit them, because we think they are tremendous offensive players.
“I thought Tyem did a tremendous job early in the game. He came out with a renewed energy and confidence, and I thought Taj really picked it up at the end of the first half. A lot of our guys played well on offense, but those two certainly stood out.”
Curtis Jones scored 17 points while dishing out seven assists, grabbing four rebounds and collecting two steals. Chris Payton added a fourth straight double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
“Hopefully we can continue to build upon this,” Plona said. “We don’t measure ourselves on point totals. We measure ourselves on the shots that we get based on the speed that we play, and I thought we did a better job of that.”
Indian Hills will finally get a few more days of rest before hosting Southeastern, who is looking to bounce back from an 82-72 home loss on Saturday to DMACC. Action at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa between the Blackhawks (9-4) and eighth-ranked Warriors (10-2) tips off on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
“In a normal year, the priority isn’t just playing the games because you take that for granted,” Plona said. “I don’t think that this year, we take anything for granted. To come over (to Northeast) and get a win after a long trip is good for us. Now having three days off before playing Southeastern on Wednesday will be refreshing, and probably needed."