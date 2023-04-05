OTTUMWA — Indian Hills sophomore Don McHenry has been named a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Men's Basketball First-Team All-American, announced by the NJCAA DI Men's Basketball Committee on Tuesday afternoon.
McHenry becomes the 34th Warrior in program history to earn All-American honors and the 15th to earn first-team status. The Warriors have now produced an NJCAA All-American in 12 consecutive seasons dating back to the 2011-12 year. Since 2000, 26 Warriors have earned All-American honors.
McHenry joins fellow teammate Enoch Kalambay who was named to the NJCAA All-America third team. McHenry and Kalambay become the fourth set of teammates to earn All-American honors under head coach Hank Plona and the sixth such occurrence all-time for the Warrior program. McHenry and Kalamaby become the 11th and 12th All-Americans during Plona's tenure in Ottumwa.
"I am thrilled for Don and Enoch to be recognized as All-Americans," stated IHCC head coach Hank Plona. "Their consistency, leadership, character, and talent was a huge part of our success and is why they led our team to win after win. It was a pleasure to coach both of them and I can't wait for what is to come for Don and Enoch."
The 2022-23 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Player of the Year, McHenry earned first-team All-American status after leading the conference in scoring with 15.4 points per contest. The explosive guard helped lead the Warriors to a thrilling run to the NJCAA DI Men's Basketball Final Four, the team's best finish at the national tournament since 2014.
McHenry was also named a NJCAA First-Team All-Region XI selection and a four-time recipient of the ICCAC Athlete of the Week, winning the honor three times in a four-week span in January.
McHenry produced double-digit scoring efforts in 24 of the team's 34 contests on the season, including 11 games with at least 20 points. McHenry poured in a season-high 35 points in a win over Highland College (IL) on January 21 and recorded a remarkable performance at the national tournament with 26 points in an opening round win over Ranger College (TX).
From Jan. 14 through Feb. 22, a span of 11 games, McHenry poured in double-digits in each contest for an average of 21.2 points per game.
McHenry tallied 480 points on the year, the most for an individual since the 2019-20 season. McHenry also tied for the team lead with 2.8 assists on the year and ranked second on the team with 1.3 steals per contest. McHenry also produced 3.1 rebounds per game.
