WEST BURLINGTON – It was all Braxton Bayless could have asked for mere minutes after missing a potential game-tying free throw with 5.2 seconds left.
"Give me another chance," Bayless said. "I was kind of mad after I missed that free throw, but Coach Hank (Plona) kept my mind right. He kept me focused on the next play. Something was going to happen."
What happened was a second chance for Bayless to make the biggest shot of the game. What happened was the kid from Ankeny, who has attended several battles on the hardwood between Southeastern and Indian Hills as a young fan, etched his name as one that will last for a long time in the long-standing rivalry between two of the best junior college basketball program's in the country.
Bayless banked home a 30-foot 3-point jumper as time expired on Saturday night, lifting 12th-ranked Indian Hills to the most thrilling win of this season and what may go down as the most thrilling game in the history of the Warrior-Blackhawk rivalry. The Warriors completed a comeback from seven points down with just over three minutes left, winning 67-66 at Loren Walker Arena in game that more than lived up to the pre-game build-up of two teams battling for a regular-season regional title and home-court advantage in postseason play.
"I'm pretty familiar with what this rivalry means. You've got the two best junior college programs playing in one of the toughest gymnasiums to play in anywhere in the country," Bayless said. "I'm so happy I'm here. It was just a matter of getting up the best shot possible to try and win the game. We had to get it and go. I was open. J'Vonne (Hadley) made the right play passing me the ball. I just turned around and shot it.
As big as the shot was by Bayless, both the IHCC sophomore and his head coach gave credit to Hadley who rebounded a missed free throw by Gavin Kies with just 3.7 seconds left. Had Kies sank his second free throw, Southeastern (19-5, 2-2 ICCAC) might have looked to foul the Warriors before what would have been a potential game-tying 3-point attempt could have been released, greatly affecting the hopes for Indian Hills to complete their second-half comeback.
Instead, the miss opened the door for the Warriors to win the game as Southeastern would have risked giving IHCC a chance to tie the game from the free-throw line with a late foul. The Blackhawks backed off, allowing Hadley the rebound and a quick move to mid court.
Rather than fire a desperate 3-pointer himself, Hadley found Bayless who had time to fire the shot. It was long, but on line and banked cleanly off the square of the backboard and through the net resulting in a tremendous celebration as Warrior players mobbed Bayless in front of the IHCC bench while a section of IHCC basketball fans leapt off their feet in the stands in joyful disbelief of the game-ending play.
"Braxton was pretty down on himself after he missed that second free throw," Hadley said after Bayless missed a chance to tie the game at 65-65 with 5.1 seconds left. "I told Braxton that we had this. We're ready. We were built for this. It's all good.
"I just grabbed the rebound, pushed it and Braxton was wide open. I knew I had to get him the ball. That's how we play. We give it up for one another. I got the ball to him. When the ball left his hands, I just kind of paused at half court. I just stood there in shock when he made it. My mouth was wide open. I'm so happy we did this. I can't even breath right now."
The third and final assist of the night for the ICCAC Player-of-the-year candidate was the finishing touch on yet another winning all-around effort by Hadley. The sophomore from St. Paul continued his hot play in the dead of winter, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double effort that helped Indian Hills (21-5, 3-1 ICCAC) extend its current winning streak to seven straight games.
"Our kids played their hearts out. We did make a few basketball mistakes that typically can lose you games like this one, but the kids wouldn't stop fighting and were able to execute with very little time on the clock," Plona said. "J'Vonne's pass was just as big a play as Braxton's shot. He could have just chucked it from 50 feet, but he made a smart heads-up play to find Braxton.
"This is probably the best game I've been a part of in my coaching career."
Bayless finished with 14 points, none bigger than the final three points, while Taj Anderson added 12 points including a key 3-pointer in the final minute that helped IHCC instantly cut Southeastern's 64-58 lead in half. Ahren Freeman followed the Anderson 3-pointer by collecting a steal at mid-court and drove in to draw a foul, resulting in two free throws with 23.2 seconds left that pulled the Warriors within 64-63.
Southeastern would get the ball in the hands of Danville native Gavin Kies, who matched Bruce Carpenter with a team-leading 13 points for the Blackhawks. Kies, one of the top free throw shooters through a successful high school career with the Bears through two successful seasons at Southeastern, would ultimately miss two of four free throws in the final 11.7 seconds opening the door for Bayless to send IHCC home with one of the very few last-second shots ever hit in the history of the series.
"It just came down to us not hitting enough free throws down the stretch," said Southeastern head coach Lorenzo Watkins, a former Indian Hills player and coach. "When we won the game at Indian Hills (88-86 three weeks earlier), we were up big late in the second half and I remember saying that anyone leaving early didn't know about this rivalry. With these two teams, a game is never over if there's time left on the clock. Both games ended the same way with Braxton hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer. This time, we just didn't have a big enough lead to hold on."